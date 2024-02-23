Age of Empires 2: Definitive Edition gets new campaign-focused Victors and Vanquished DLC for Xbox consoles and Windows PC

What you need to know

In a special Age of Empires-focused livestream, Xbox Game Studio World's Edge shared that the franchise has passed 50 million players so far.

A new campaign-focused DLC called Victors and Vanquished is coming for Age of Empires 2: Definitive Edition.

Victors and Vanquished focuses on fierce leaders like the Viking Ragnar Lothbrok, daimyō Oda Nobunaga, and aspiring emperor Charlemagne.

Victors and Vanquished is slated to launch for Xbox consoles and Windows PC on March 14, 2024.

One of the world's biggest strategy games isn't done getting new content.

As the Age of Empires franchise crosses 50 million players, Age of Empires 2: Definitive Edition is getting new campaign-focused DLC. Titled Victors and Vanquished, this DLC introduces 19 new scenarios, with fierce leaders like Ragnar Lothbrok, Oda Nobunaga, and Charlemagne at the center.

Age of Empires 2: Definitive Edition Victors and Vanquished is slated to launch for Xbox consoles and Windows PC on March 14, 2024. You can check out the announcement trailer below:

Like all Xbox first-party games, Age of Empires 2: Definitive Edition is available on Xbox Game Pass.

Age of Empires continues to grow

Age of Empires has grown massively over the last few years with the launch of Age of Empires 2: Definitive Edition, Age of Empires 3: Definitive Edition, and Age of Empires 4. Age of Empires 2 and 4 also arrived on Xbox consoles, with numerous DLC packs.

Age of Empires 2 in particular has been the focus of numerous expansions and DLC add-ons, such as the Return of Rome, which ported the original Age of Empires' civilizations and campaigns into the remastered Age of Empires 2 suite.

Looking ahead, Age of Mythology: Retold is slated to launch in 2024 on Xbox consoles and Windows PC. This unified launch will be a first for the series, as the prior console ports only came some years after the original PC launch.

Analysis: A great game won't stop getting better

It's hard for me to imagine exactly how many hours I've poured into Age of Empires 2 and its remaster, but that number won't be slowing down. A campaign-focused DLC is a great idea (not that the game was already lacking in campaign scenarios) and these characters and settings feel laser-targeted to my tastes.