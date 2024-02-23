Age of Mythology: Retold is coming to Xbox consoles and Windows PC later in 2024

What you need to know

Age of Mythology first released in 2002 as a spinoff of the Age of Empires franchise.

World's Edge and Xbox Game Studios have been working on Age of Mythology: Retold, an extensive remaster of the game with new models, animations, and much more.

Age of Mythology: Retold is scheduled to arrive in 2024, and in a first for the franchise, is coming to Xbox consoles and Windows PC at the same time.

The gods will again influence the wars of mortals.

Age of Mythology: Retold is on the way, an extensive rebuild of the original game developed by World's Edge and Xbox Game Studios. Similar to prior remasters in the Age of Empires franchise, this game includes new models, animations, gameplay rebalancing, and more.

Unlike these past games, Age of Mythology: Retold is coming to Xbox Series X|S consoles and Windows PC at the same time. There's no release date, but the game is slated to arrive later in 2024. Like all Xbox first-party games, it'll also be available day one in Xbox Game Pass. You can take a look at the sneak peak video below, showing the improved models and detail for Medusa, the Pegasus, and the Titan Cerberus:

What else is coming to Xbox in 2024?

Age of Mythology: Retold adds to an already-impressive calendar for Xbox first-party games. Obsidian Entertainment's RPG Avowed and MachineGames' adventure Indiana Jones and the Great Circle are both slated to launch later this year. Meanwhile, Ninja Theory's long-awaited Senua's Saga: Hellblade 2 is set to arrive in May.

That's in addition to the obvious expectation of a Call of Duty game this year, plus big expansions for games like Starfield and Diablo 4. ZeniMax Online Studios is launching another yearly expansion in June, with the upcoming arrival of The Elder Scrolls Online: Gold Road. Xbox is also expanding with some multiplatform launches, bringing Sea of Thieves, Pentiment, and more to other consoles.

Analysis: All Age, all the time!

The Age of Empires franchise isn't slowing down, and with more DLC coming to Age of Empires 2: Definitive Edition — the setup of campaign-focused expansion is really cool — as well as the promise of new civilizations for Age of Empires 3: Definitive Edition, there is something for everyone when it comes to this behemoth strategy franchise.



Much like Age of Empires 2, Age of Mythology was an absolutely gargantuan game for me growing up. The design and experience helped shape my perception of what games even are or could be, so I'm absolutely thrilled this is on the way.



It's also extremely cool that it's coming to Xbox at the same time as PC. I've understand why that hasn't been the case for the past launches — World's Edge has openly talked about the difficulties with getting RTS games working on a controller — but seeing a "unified" launch like this is super cool. Get ready Nidhogg, I'm coming back!