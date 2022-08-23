Age of Empires 4 gets free new civilizations in October 2022

What you need to know

Age of Empires 4 first launched back in October 2021.

During Opening Night Live at Gamescom, two new civilizations for the game were revealed: The Malians and the Ottomans.

These two civilizations will be entirely free and are scheduled to arrive on Oct. 25, 2022.

At Opening Night Live at Gamescom, we learned that two new civilizations are on the way to Age of Empires 4.

The Ottomans and the Malians are coming to Age of Empires 4 and will be entirely free. Both civilizations are being added in an update on Oct. 25, 2022. You can check out the announcement trailer for the Ottomans and Malians update below:

Naturally, the Ottomans bring heavy firepower to the battlefield through their cannons. Meanwhile, the Malians can use the terrain and foliage to hide their troops, focusing on flanking and using guerrilla warfare to engage numerically superior enemies.

In our review of Age of Empires 4, we found that it was a polished experience, even if it wasn't a complete revolution of the genre.