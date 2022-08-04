Apex Legends' newest hero Vantage is a sniper focused on survival

What you need to know

Vantage is a new character coming to Apex Legends with the next season, which is called Apex Legends: Hunted.

Vantage can scan enemies from a distance for info, reposition around the battlefield using her pet bat Echo, and

Apex Legends: Hunted is scheduled to begin on Aug. 9, 2022.

As Apex Legends continues to grow, the youngest character yet is joining the playable roster in the next season.

Apex Legends: Hunted brings Vantage, a young survivalist who grew on a harsh, icy planet. As a sniper, Vantage is used to tracking targets from a distance, which plays a role in her skillset, making her a stark contrast to the defensive Newcastle, who was added earlier in the year.

Vantage is also accompanied by her pet bat Echo. Echo isn't just there to show off, but is instead an extension of Vantage's abilities, helping her relocate around the map when needed. Rachel Gagner, concept artist at Respawn Entertainment, explained that Echo was meant to strike a balance, as the team wanted him to be cute, but also "feral and wild."

Anyone worried about the poor guy getting hurt can relax however, as Respawn also shared that Echo can't be shot or targeted in any way. All of this means that Vantage will help shake up the game at a time it's already getting some other big changes, with King's Canyon returning and the level cap expanding as part of Apex Legends: Hunted, which is set to begin on Aug. 9, 2022.

Here's Vantage's list of abilities:

Passive - Spotter’s Lens Using her Spotter’s Lens to read tactical information on enemy squads at a distance, Vantage always has the upper hand with critical intel like Legend name, Shield rarity, team size and range.

Tactical - Echo Relocation Vantage’s companion Echo is at the ready to help her reposition herself in a fight. Using her modified jetpack and targeting system, Vantage can launch herself towards Echo’s position and take the high ground.

Ultimate - Sniper’s Mark There’s nowhere to hide from Vantage’s custom sniper rifle, which reveals enemies with its scope and with its ammunition: a successful hit highlights opposing squads for 10 seconds accompanied by a diamond marker, and damage scales up with each hit.

