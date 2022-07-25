Apex Legends' new hero Vantage introduced with her pet bat named Echo

What you need to know

Respawn Entertainment and Electronic Arts revealed Vantage, the latest character coming to Apex Legends.

Vantage is a survivor who grew up alone on the icy world of Págos, accompanied only by her alien bat friend named Echo.

Vantage is being added as part of Apex Legends: Hunted, the next big update for the popular battle royale title.

Details are still early, but we've got our first look at the next character coming to Electronic Arts (EA) and Respawn Entertainment's Apex Legends.

The developers shared a new trailer on Monday, revealing that Vantage will be the next Legend in the game as part of the Apex Legends: Hunted update. Vantage grew up as the child of a criminal who was wrongfully convicted. Vantage is alone aside from alien bat companion, who is named Echo, and the pair have struggled to survive on an icy planet called Págos.

You can take a look at the new trailer, Stories from the Outland: Survive, below:

While we don't know exactly what her skills will entail, Vantage's name and usage of a sniper rifle in the trailer indicate that she'll be good at long-ranged precision combat. It also seems likely that her pet bat Echo could play a roll with her skillset.

Earlier in the year, Respawn Entertainment introduced another Legend named Newcastle as a part of Apex Legends: Saviors. Apex Legends is continuing to grow as one of the best games for multiplayer around, and we'll have to wait and see what else will be part of Apex Legends: Hunted.

We'll know more soon, as Apex Legends: Hunted is currently scheduled to launch on Aug. 9, 2022 across all platforms.