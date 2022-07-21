Destiny 2 showcase in August 2022 will reveal what's next

What you need to know

Destiny 2 first launched in 2017, and the game has evolved heavily since launch, shifting to a seasonal model between major expansions.

A new Destiny 2 showcase is coming on Aug. 23, 2022, revealing what's next for the story of the game.

The latest big expansion was Destiny 2: The Witch Queen, which launched earlier in 2022.

Bungie is continuing to invest in the future of Destiny 2, and while a lot of mysteries remain and questions need to be answered, players will be getting a look at what's next next month.

Bungie shared on Thursday that a Destiny 2 showcase is being held on Aug. 23, 2022. No other details were shared, but there's a brief trailer giving a few small clues as to just what is on the horizon, which you can see below.

Witness what's next.August 23, 2022 pic.twitter.com/3oO2piSJHeJuly 21, 2022 See more

Earlier this year, Bungie launched Destiny 2: The Witch Queen, an expansion that included a new campaign and rewards. In our review, we called it the "best campaign" in Destiny to date, as it set up additional interesting dominoes to fall in the future of Destiny's store.

Since the deal has passed regulatory review after first being announced in January 2022, Bungie is now part of PlayStation, having been acquired for $3.6 billion. Despite this, Bungie is remaining an independent publisher alongside PlayStation Studios, and Bungie's future games will remain multiplatform, as will future all Destiny content.

Bungie will be aiding in live service support to the rest of PlayStation, providing advice and technical engineering for new online games across other teams at PlayStation.