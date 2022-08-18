Embracer Group acquires The Lord of the Ring IP, Limited Run Games, Tripwire Interactive, and more

What you need to know

Embracer Group is a holding company that owns multiple publishers and dozens of game development studios such as Aspyr, Saber Interactive, THQ Nordic, and more.

Embracer Group announced that it is acquiring The Lord of the Rings and The Hobbit IP for an undisclosed amount.

Embracer Group is also acquiring Bitwave Games, Giotek, Limited Run Games, Singtrix, Tatsujin, Tripwire Interactive and Tuxedo Labs.

Embracer Group also made one more acquisition which is not being named at this time due to "commercial reasons."

Embracer Group, a holding company that's acquired dozens of gaming and entertainment companies over the last several years, announced its latest slate of acquisitions, with a couple of particularly surprising names.

Embracer Group is acquiring (opens in new tab) The Lord of the Rings and The Hobbit IP. Embracer is fully purchasing Middle-earth Enterprises, which manages licensing rights across video games, merchandise, and much more for The Lord of the Rings. The price of the purchase was not disclosed.

“I am truly excited to have The Lord of the Rings and The Hobbit, one of the world’s most epic fantasy franchises join the Embracer family, opening up more transmedia opportunities including synergies across our global group," says Lars Wingefors, Founder and CEO of Embracer Group.

The Lord of the Rings IP will be part of a new publishing group under Embracer Group called Embracer Freemode. Freemode will be focused on classic and retro entertainment, and sits alongside 10 other publishing brands under Embracer Group, including Coffee Stain, Dark Horse Media, Deep Silver, Gearbox Entertainment, THQ Nordic, and Saber Interactive.

Embracer Group made numerous other purchases, including Swedish game development studios Bitwave Games and Tuxedo Labs, European gaming brand Giotek, Japanese studio Tatsujin, American developer and publisher Tripwire Interactive, collectibles company Limited Run Games, and karaoke company Singtrix.

Embracer Group made one more purchase that is not being named right now for "commercial reasons." The price for this unnamed acquisition is also not being disclosed, but would be either the "third or fourth" largest for the company in this latest round of purchases.

Earlier in the year, Embracer Group announced it was purchasing Tomb Raider, Deus Ex, and three Western game development studios from Square Enix, all for the price of $300 million.