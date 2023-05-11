'Fuga: Melodies of Steel 2' has launched on Xbox, PC, and Game Pass

What you need to know

Fuga: Melodies of Steel 2, a sequel to a turn-based strategy-RPG created by CyberConnect2 called Fuga: Melodies of Steel, has been released.

It is available for digital purchase on Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Nintendo Switch, and PC. It also available on Xbox Game Pass.

Fuga: Melodies of Steel 2 follows the adventures of a group of war orphans trying to rescue their friends who are trapped inside an out-of-control tank called the Taranis.

Today, a new strategy RPG created and published by CyberConnect2 has just been released to the public called Fuga: Melodies of Steel 2. It is a sequel to Fuga: Melodies of Steel and takes place a year after the original title's events.

Fuga: Melodies of Steel II is available for purchase in digital stores only for Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S, Xbox One, PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Nintendo Switch, and PC via Windows, Steam, and the Epic Games Store. In addition, Fuga: Melodies of Steel 2 is available on Xbox Game Pass.

The premise of Fuga: Melodies of Steel 2 is that the protagonists from the previous game, a group of war orphans have been called upon to help an investigation involving the Taranis — a gigantic tank the orphans piloted to help them survive a war. During their investigation, the Taranis suddenly activates by itself, traps half of the orphans inside, and proceeds to go on a destructive rampage.

Split off from their friends, the remaining children have no choice but to pilot the Tarascus, a tank that once belonged to their enemies, in order to stop the Taranis' violent stampede and rescue their comrades.

(Image credit: CyberConnect2)

The gameplay will follow the same turn-based battle gameplay and multiple-choice narrative system as its predecessor but with new additions and improvements. The combat system will feature a reworked Soul Cannon, a new weapon called Managarm, and the ability to call in air support to give players a tactical edge in battle among other new combat options.

The narrative system has also been overhauled into a new form called the Judgement System. Throughout the game, each choice you make during the story will not only change its ultimate outcome but also reward you with passive abilities that can be used to turn the tide of battle.

We at Windows Central reviewed the original Fuga: Melodies of Steel back in 2021 and have praised it for its grim but optimistic story of war, its deep turn-based battle system, and its layers of progression systems that kept the pacing fresh.

Hopefully, Fuga: Melodies of Steel 2 will uphold its predecessor's high qualities and become a worthy addition to the Xbox Game Pass's vaunted library of titles as it is now released and ready to be played by the general public.