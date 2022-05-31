Future Games Show 2022 to be hosted by The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt actors

What you need to know

One of the gaming events of the year just got a bit more interesting, especially for fans of a certain 2015 role-playing game.

The Future Games Show is set for June 11, 2022 at 3:00 p.m. ET. Today, GamesRadar+ shared that this year's hosts will be Doug Cockle and Denise Gough, the actors for protagonist Geralt of Rivia and his sorceress love interest Yennefer of Vengerberg in The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt.

This showcase is one of many in the list of gaming events for 2022. Other highlights include Warhammer Skulls on June 1, Summer Game Fest on June 9, and the Xbox and Bethesda Games Showcase on June 12.

The showcase is slated to feature around 40 games, including reveals from Team 17, Thunderful, and Amanita Design. No matter what platform you play on, GamesRadar+ is promising the showcase will have something for you, with featured games coming to Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S, PC, PS5, PS4, and Nintendo Switch.

“We’re thrilled to have Denise and Doug - or, as you might know them, Yennefer of Vengerberg and Geralt of Rivia from The WItcher 3: Wild Hunt - hosting our summer 2022 showcase," said Daniel Dawkins, content director of games at Future. "Doug, despite our best efforts, will not be contractually obliged to host live from a hot tub."

The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt, developed by CD Projekt RED, was released on May 19, 2015. The game has sold over 40 million copies so far, with an updated version in development for current-generation consoles and slated to launch later in 2022.