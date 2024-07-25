If you're swept up in Deadpool and Wolverine fever, this old Xbox game might be just up your street (if you can find it)

Pour one out for the lost disc for my own copy of Deadpool.

If, like me, you're fully swept up in Deadpool and Wolverine fever, you're probably looking for as much of a fix as you can get. When it comes to gaming, there's not a lot about, and the less said about the sweepstakes only controllers and console, or the only free with a $130 purchase controller holder, the better.

But did you know there's actually a game you can play? Activision, now under Microsoft ownership, put out the simply titled "Deadpool" back in 2013, and it was available on Xbox 360 and Xbox One, as well as PS3 and PS4.

I haven't actually played it, and I'm even more disappointed now because the copy I own, I've somehow lost the disc for. But if you can find a copy, it might be just what you're looking for. It even has some Wolverine for good measure.

No longer available on digital, and used prices are INSANE

Deadpool and Wolverine, long before er, Deadpool and Wolverine (Image credit: Xbox / Marvel)

Despite owning it, or thinking I did, I've never played Deadpool. I went through a phase of buying up all the old Marvel games I could when I saw them cheap enough in local used game stores, and if I can find the disc for this one, I'll be happy.

That's because you can't get it digitally anymore, the license has expired, and used prices on eBay are predictably rather high. In the UK, I'd be looking at around £40 to get another one. In the U.S., anything from $30 for the Xbox 360 version and up is what I've seen so far. Not quite the same price as a brand-new game, but still a fairly significant investment.

Given the hype around the movie, I can't help but feel like Microsoft should have gone to Marvel, got a short-term new license, and put the game back out there, perhaps even through Game Pass. If ever there was going to be a time people wanted to play this game who didn't even know it existed, now is that time.

It's a third-person action game that certainly seems to capture the essence of the "merc with a mouth" and, of course, has cameos. Including Wolverine! It's almost like it was meant to be, just 11 years early.

So, if you really want a copy, you can still get one. But you'll need to spend a bit, and own an Xbox with a disc drive. Sorry, Series S owners.

There's also a way to get your Logan on

I'm told that this is actually a pretty good game, even if the movie was questionable. (Image credit: Windows Central)

There's also another way to get a bit of a fix, but this one is even harder since you'll need to still own an Xbox 360. Luckily for me, I do, and I definitely have the disc in the box for X-Men Origins: Wolverine.

Released as a tie-in to the movie of the same name from 2009, this is another game made by Activision in partnership with Marvel. Activision actually made quite a lot of Marvel games back in the day, including Ultimate Alliance and Spider-Man. But naturally, Wolverine isn't backwards compatible and of course, the license has expired. Not that the Xbox 360 digital store is much longer for this world.

This one could cost you a lot more than Deadpool, too. I saw one copy on eBay for $20, but most were significantly higher. So if you want to pick one up, I'd recommend checking out anywhere you might be able to find used games, thrift stores, garage sales, and keeping your eyes open. Not only are these games (and other old Marvel titles) a potential goldmine, but they're so much harder to find. If you own either, or manage to get one, I hope you have a blast!