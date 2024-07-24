This free Deadpool Controller Holder is the latest hilarious merchandise to release for the upcoming film

What you need to know

The new Deadpool & Wolverine movie releases this Friday, July 26, 2024.

To celebrate the latest R-rated MCU film, Microsoft is giving away a free Deadpool Xbox Controller Holder when you purchase the Xbox Elite Wireless Controller Series 2.

On the holder, Deadpool is depicted with a coy finger at his lips while his other hand lies sassily on his hip. His iconic katanas and utility belt are also on display.

These are pro-level gamepads that offer adjustable-tension thumbsticks, shorter hair trigger locks, and other special features. They are available in Blue, Red, and White and sell for $129.99.

This announcement follows a couple of other hilarious movie collectibles, including the Xbox Cheeky Controller and the AMC Wolverine Popcorn Bucket.

It's been a long time since I've been excited for a superhero movie. The latest entries in the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) has been abysmally cliche and boring of late, completely devoid of the excitement and creativity seen in the first phase. However, the upcoming Deadpool & Wolverine movie that releases this Friday (July 26, 2024) has actually caught my interest largely thanks to the return of Hugh Jackman as Wolverine and the silly advertisements he's done with Ryan Reynolds (Deadpool).

Of course, marketing efforts for the film have included some sweet limited-edition collectibles. The most recent to join this list is the Deadpool Controller Holder, which Microsoft is giving away for free when you purchase the Xbox Elite Core Wireless Controller—Series 2. It sells for $129.99 at Microsoft. This offer is only available in the U.S.A. and Canada while supplies last.

The controller is available in blue, white, or red. (Image credit: Microsoft, Marvel, Disney)

We did our own Xbox Elite Controller Series 2 review a couple of years ago. In case you're not already familiar with it, this is Microsoft's Pro Xbox controller. Unlike the base Xbox Series X|S controller, this one has trigger locks to help you fire faster in shooters as well as joystick tension control to determine how quickly they pivot for better in-game aiming. The battery itself lasts up to 40 hours, which is very long, 10 hours more than the expected length of the base Xbox controller.

In the review, our own Jez Corden stated that the controller feels great and balanced in your hands, but also says it's weird that there aren't any paddles as is common with other pro controllers. Still, you can add aftermarket paddles to the controller if you want ($11.99 at Amazon).

The Deadpool Controller Holder itself perfectly fits the vibe that the film's marketing team has worked to create. Our regenerating merc is shown with a coy pointer finger on his lip while his other hand rests on his hip in a sassy manner. As always, the merc is shown with his dual katanas and utility belt equipped. The words "Deadpool & Wolverine" are found on the controller holder's base below the superhero's figure. Meanwhile, the holder part itself features the iconic Deadpool logo but with Wolverine slash marks going through it. It's pretty cool looking.

Deadpool & Wolverine Xbox Cheeky Controller

The Deadpool & Wolverine Xbox Cheeky Controllers can only be won in a sweepstakes. (Image credit: Xbox)

Deadpool is known for breaking the fourth wall, so it's no surprise that this lead character would take part in real-world jokes and advertising for his own movie.

I really hope that the Deadpool figurine on top of this free controller holder can be swiveled about. That way, those lucky people who win the Xbox Series X|S Deadpool and Wolverine Xbox Cheeky Controller Sweepstakes can have the perfect stand for their special gamepad — a coy Deadpool with his cheeky bottom poking out behind him.

Deadpool & Wolverine & The Bachelorette - YouTube Watch On

If you're out of the loop on these controllers, just know that these are extremely limited edition Xbox controllers that are designed to look like Deadpool and Wolverine suits but feature removable magnetic butt cheeks on the backside. They in themselves allude to the silly Deadpool & Wolverine The Bachelorette trailer that also markets the film. You can only win these cheeky controllers in the sweepstakes as they are not getting sold for mass purchase, so they are extremely rare collectibles.

You can learn more about this giveaway at the Xbox Cheeky Controller Sweepstakes Official Rules page.

AMC Wolverine Popcorn bucket

Deadpool & Wolverine Popcorn Bucket - YouTube Watch On

While I'm already listing the hilarious collectibles released for this film, I might as well talk about the AMC Wolverine Popcorn Bucket. It depicts our yellow spandex hero's face in a wide-open gape that can be filled with buttery puffed corn. The video used to announce this silly collectible shows Deadpool caressing the plastic face in a semi-sensual manner that's on brand for the merc's overall humor level.

In case you aren't in the loop, this Wolverine popcorn bucket is basically a joke response to the latest AMC Dune Popcorn Bucket, which was designed to look like a worm but gave people other anatomical ideas. Some people were surprised that the bucket design made it all the way through to production, while others embraced the hilarity of it. Deadpool certainly thinks it's hilarious and has attempted to overtly outdo it.

Hilarious advertising with collectibles

One thing is certain: the marketing team for Deadpool & Wolverine has shown how to best advertise for a film by releasing silly collectibles and merc-andise.

I was already interested in seeing this film. That started the moment I heard Hugh Jackman was returning and finally dawning the yellow suit Wolverine is best known for. But then Ryan Reynolds and Co. have since increased the hype even further, starting with the hilarious popcorn bucket, followed by the Xbox Cheeky Controller, and now this fun Deadpool Controller Holder. If you're a big Deadpool fan and an Xbox player, it's worth picking up while supplies last.