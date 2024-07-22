Xbox tease another controller with a BBL — butt no we can't buy this one either

What you need to know

To celebrate the launch of Deadpool & Wolverine, Xbox have released a custom Wolverine butt controller.

This controller comes just days after the announcement of the Deadpool butt controller, both of which have a magnetic butt on the rear.

You can't buy either of these controllers, but you can enter the sweepstakes to win one.

Last week, Xbox announced a cheeky new controller, a red and black Deadpool-inspired affair with more than just the Marvel anti-hero's color scheme being shown off; it had a whole lot of junk in its trunk. A butt to be specific. Many Xbox fans lamented the fact this controller wasn’t available for purchase, being a special edition created solely for a sweepstake. If that made you mad, prepare to get ass-tromonically more so, because they’ve just announced a Wolverine butt controller too.

The Wolverine butt controller has juicy doubles like the Deadpool controller (Image credit: Xbox)

So that's two booty-ful controllers nobody can get their hands on. Fant-asstic. Ok, enough butt jokes; people are genuinely annoyed. Not only is "Deadpool & Wolverine" one of the most anticipated movies this year, but these controllers are seriously cool. When the Deadpool controller was announced, some comments on Reddit included:



"It’s like companies don’t like money sometimes. This f**ker would sell like crazy" and "I'm not even a xbox guy, but i would buy one for pc games, or to literally just to have." And many more comments that I'd have to censor beyond comprehension. The Wolverine launch will probably be met with more salt, but it hasn’t yet been posted by any Xbox social media, only being spotted on this Xbox Wire post.



The butt itself is attached to the rear with magnets, so if you were wondering how to insert batteries into this thing, it’s not as invasive as it looks. The Wolverine controller also has its own billboard in Alberta, Canada, giving a drive-by view of those cheeks.

(Image credit: Xbox)

Xbox missing the opportunity to actually launch these controllers to buy with some "put the ass in Game Pass" marketing is criminal, but if you do really want one you can still enter the sweepstakes by following these steps:

Create a new account or use an existing account on X/Twitter

Follow @Xbox on Twitter

Repost one of the designated promotional posts containing #xboxcheekycontrollersweepstakes

The Xbox Wire post also states the above steps can be followed on Instagram. The competition included the opportunity to win a Deadpool custom Xbox Series X.

Great designs, just let us buy them!

Make his finest asset yoursFollow & Repost with #XboxCheekyControllerSweepstakes for a chance to win a custom Xbox Series X console & 2 Cheeky Controllers designed by Deadpool.‌Ages 18+. Ends 8/11/24. Rules: https://t.co/G41n6ykYIU@Marvel Studios' Deadpool and Wolverine, in… pic.twitter.com/hSHZiA3EPbJuly 17, 2024

It's always ground my gears somewhat that this generation of Xbox consoles has been lacking creativity. While it may be down to production costs, last generation we had a Cyberpunk 2077 Xbox One X, Gear 5 Limited Edition, Minecraft Xbox One S and even Sea of Thieves consoles to name just a few. This generation, there have just been a bunch of special editions made for one-off sweepstakes, the Bluey and Diablo 4 consoles for example. They are nice to look at, but I can't really summon the energy to care when I don't have the chance to buy them. If the sweepstakes were complimentary to some actual console variations available for sale, I'd be a little less annoyed. There was, of course, the Spongebob Squarepants Xbox, but that may have been the ugliest Xbox I've seen in my life, and I'm tired of pretending it wasn't. Flame me, readers!



Thankfully, we aren't short of variety when it comes to Xbox controllers, but that won't stop me from projecting all my salt onto this particular Xbox competition, which comes with a rare Deadpool Xbox Series X. Will I still enter this sweepstake? You bet your sweet ass I will.