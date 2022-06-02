Best monitors for Xbox Series X & Series S 2022

It's a great time to be shopping for a new monitor for Xbox Series X or Xbox Series S, with an extensive range of next-gen ready displays available in 2022. While gaming consoles traditionally pair with a TV, opting for a monitor has unique benefits. They're ideal for any desk setup, delivering rich visuals in compact screen sizes, and work well with any PC in a home office.

Gaming has pushed 4K, high refresh rates, and more into the mainstream, and with the latest Xbox and PlayStation consoles, monitors are boasting more cutting-edge features than ever before. But some aren't great for gaming, and at times, they fail to meet the demands of the latest generation. Here's what to look out for, how to pick, and the best monitors we recommend for Xbox today.

Which is the best monitor for Xbox?

(Image credit: Matt Brown | Windows Central)

Choosing the right monitor for your Xbox console largely comes down to budget and your expectations from a desktop display. The best 4K TVs for Xbox Series X and Series S often dominate the conversation, but there are reasons to choose a monitor, and it's not all about screen size.

PC gaming monitors highly value high refresh rates and low input lag, crucial to responsive experiences in competitive titles like shooters. Monitors often offer these features and excellent image quality for less than popular TVs, with various screen sizes accommodating desks and smaller spaces.

You can plug an Xbox console into almost any HDMI monitor — but choosing the right device can hugely improve visuals. The Xbox Series X targets 4K resolution, coupled with new specifications like HDMI 2.1, reserved for the best products in 2022. While the Xbox Series S offers similar features, you're working with a lower resolution between 1080p and 1440p. The new Xbox consoles also offer 120 FPS gaming, variable refresh rate (VRR) support, and more for smoother experiences.

These enhancements all require a compatible display, and the one you choose has a significant bearing on the value attained from your console. It's not all about specifications and features either, with the best models delivering punchy contrast and vibrant colors — an area where some manufacturers can fall short.

We've rounded up a series of the leading monitors in 2022, designed with support for features leveraged by Xbox Series X and Series S. While the best of Xbox consoles means delving into top-of-the-line product ranges, there are still more affordable alternatives that sport all the latest and greatest features.

(Image credit: Gigabyte Technology)

1. Gigabyte M28U Best monitor for Xbox Series X Specifications Screen size: 28-inch Display type: IPS Resolution: 4K Refresh rate: 144Hz HDR: HDR10 Ports: HDMI 2.1 x 2, DisplayPort 1.4 x 1 Today's Best Deals View at BHPhoto (opens in new tab) View at Best Buy (opens in new tab) View at Newegg (opens in new tab) Reasons to buy + 4K, 120Hz over HDMI 2.1 + Great image quality + Low response time, input lag + Incredible value Reasons to avoid - Better HDR support elsewhere

4K gaming remains tied up with the leading hardware, and you'll need an equally high-end monitor to push the most from Microsoft's best Xbox console, the Xbox Series X. The 28-inch Gigabyte M28U checks all the boxes, with superb picture quality, among the few monitors out there right now supporting the full spectrum of next-generation features for Xbox Series X and PlayStation 5. This monitor is performant, responsive, and supports HDMI 2.1, unlocking high frame rate 4K gaming at an incredible price.

Both Xbox Series X and PlayStation 5 embrace HDMI 2.1, an upgrade to HDMI with increased bandwidth, supporting 4K resolution up to 120Hz. Most monitors on the market are limited to the older HDMI 2.0 spec, primarily due to the infancy of the newer specification, with compliant hardware still fetching high prices in 2022. Manufacturers have started shipping their respective HDMI 2.1 displays and many of the best inch close to four-figure prices.

The Gigabyte M28U starts at just $650 but still delivers upon all the fundamentals of next-generation gaming consoles. It joins the best monitors out there for Xbox Series X, retaining all the expected features and clocks in at an ultra-competitive price. While better picture quality can be found with higher-priced alternatives, the M28U still nails all the fundamentals for great 4K gameplay across the latest Xbox titles. There's also the 32-inch M32U for those with the desk space, offering up all the same features, with more screen real estate for just over $100 more.

With a premium IPS panel ramping to 144Hz, HDMI 2.1 support means fluid 4K gaming at 120Hz with Xbox Series X. The display has a 1ms response time, low input lag, and when paired with variable refresh rate (VRR) over HDMI, you can expect smooth, tear-free experiences for gaming. It's especially suited to hot-swapping your PC with an accompanying Xbox Series X, given its DisplayPort and HDMI 2.1 inputs on the rear.

The M28U also has onboard high dynamic range (HDR) support, obtaining DisplayHDR 400 certification, pumping out brighter highlights, and improved colors. While monitors aren't known for great HDR support, there are compromises in this price bracket. Low contrast and poor black uniformity are usual criticisms, and for good HDR, you'll need to look at pricier HDMI 2.1 displays like the LG 27GP950-B on this list.

Gigabyte delivers incredible value with the M28U, offering full 4K resolution gaming up to 120Hz with Xbox Series X, all for a relatively affordable starting price. While there are pricier alternatives for those demanding the best available visuals, this panel ensures the best clarity and fluidity in gaming. It's excellent for shooters demanding a competitive edge or those wanting a future-proofed solution for Xbox Series X and PS5 gaming for years to come.

(Image credit: LG Electronics)

2. LG 27GP950-B Best 4K monitor for Xbox Series X Specifications Screen size: 27-inch Display type: IPS Resolution: 4K Refresh rate: 144Hz HDR: HDR10 Ports: HDMI 2.1 x 2, DisplayPort 1.4 x 1 Today's Best Deals View at Newegg (opens in new tab) View at Best Buy (opens in new tab) Low Stock View at Walmart (opens in new tab) Reasons to buy + 4K, 120Hz over HDMI 2.1 + Best-in-class image quality + Low response time, input lag + Various PC features for multi-device use Reasons to avoid - Expensive

With new HDMI 2.1 monitors now making the rounds, the LG 27GP950-B promises all the best, with a stellar panel to match. This 4K Nano IPS display boasts a spec sheet tailored to gaming, capping out at 144Hz refresh rates on PC, with a speedy 1ms response time and low input lag. It also dons FreeSync and G-Sync compatibility for stellar VRR implementation, compliant with the Xbox Series X, which smoothens gameplay by eliminating screen tearing.

LG opted for an IPS panel here, proving a visual treat with clarity and accurate colors in its class. HDR support also stars a wide color gamut, high contrast, and brighter highlights. It's one of the better HDR monitors with DisplayHDR 600, although that's compared to a market where HDR monitors are notoriously … lame. You'll find better HDR elsewhere with 4K TVs, but it's among the best in desktop monitor offerings.

The LG 27GP950 is one of the only monitors meeting the demands of Xbox Series X and PlayStation 5, pushing the absolute best performance from your console. While almost any other monitor has limitations, it's one of the few options supporting 4K, 120Hz, and HDR simultaneously. It will also serve content creators and office workers who spend time gaming on the side, acting as a centerpiece for any home setup.

Just make sure to buy the LG 27GP950, not the 27GN950, which only supports HDMI 2.0. While we recommend the LG 27GN950 for 4K at 60Hz, a near-identical predecessor sans HDMI 2.1, Xbox Series X owners should be looking at the 27GP950 for the complete next-gen offering. The closest alternative is the Acer Nitro XV282K, a similarly equipped HDMI 2.1-compliant 4K monitor priced at $900, but with stock hard to track down.

But the biggest issue with the LG 27GP950 surrounds its availability, with high demand sometimes leaving stock harder to find, sometimes pushing resale prices above the usual $900 RRP in the U.S. As more HDMI 2.1 devices hit the market, monitors like these should be easier to find. But with hardware shortages impacting all corners of tech, if you find one in stock, it's an investment you won't regret.

(Image credit: Dell)

With 4K adoption steadily rising, we have new affordable options on the market, including the S2721QS as our best budget pick for the Xbox Series X. This monitor often comes in at around $400, with its 4K IPS panel delivering sharpness and performance without hurting the wallet. It still has all the fundamentals of a great 4K monitor, scaling back on surplus features to achieve an entry-level price. That makes this our best budget option, delivering full clarity between your Xbox Series X or Excel spreadsheets.

This 27-inch panel exceeds expectations at this price, with consistently strong presentation across all types of content. It has a clear image with vivid colors, framed with thin borders that look striking at this price. The panel also means wide viewing angles, with an anti-reflective coating, making this incredibly adaptable to your desk setup.

It isn't formally a gaming monitor with a refresh rate of 60Hz, but it still delivers a smooth experience if you're not demanding enthusiast-tier performance. The lack of high frame rate gaming likely won't be a dealbreaker on the Xbox Series X either. The older HDMI 2.0 ports used across most monitors are incapable of supporting higher refresh rates at 4K resolution. That won't compromise responsiveness, though, with a low response time and input lag. You also have VRR, both FreeSync and G-Sync compatible, equipped for Xbox consoles and PC.

Like most HDR-enabled monitors, its implementation is fair but falls short compared to the TV market. It brings added punch to imagery with a wide color gamut, but contrast falls short. That's to be expected at this price, especially for a monitor not really designed for gaming use.

The S2721QS delivers first-class visuals for this bracket, with clear visuals and rich colors for gaming and everyday use. It's an ideal 4K option for Xbox Series X, although missing some luxuries like high frame rate gaming and a true HDR offering. It's about the fundamentals of a great gaming display, all at a reasonable price.

(Image credit: LG Electronics)

While the LG C1 isn't a monitor, it's hard to talk about next-generation gaming without referencing this stunning TV. The latest and leading 4K OLED continues to dominate the conversation in consoles, boasting top-tier image quality, with support for all the defining display features. It's the successor to the LG CX, the best TV for Xbox Series X back at launch, now revamped with improved picture quality and some handy tweaks.

The first HDMI 2.1 monitors are now on the market, but several 4K TVs still lead when hooked up to consoles. The LG C1 won our best gaming TV award in 2021, with standout gaming features like 4K resolution at 120Hz refresh rates, VRR, and ALLM — coupled with PC-specific features like NVIDIA G-Sync if used with multiple devices. These high-end OLEDs start at 48 inches, which while larger than your average monitor, still accommodate a personal gaming experience on console and PC.

What differentiates the LG C1 from monitors is its OLED technology, with increased precision over how images are displayed on-screen, delivering the best in picture quality. OLED is yet to be widely adopted by monitors (albeit on the horizon) with per-pixel control over images, even allowing the TV to switch off specific pixels on the screen. That results in ultra-deep blacks, stunning contrast, and punchy visuals. It also has standout HDR, a common pitfall for monitors, supporting many top HDR standards.

But HDMI 2.1 makes this a must-buy for the Xbox Series X (and PS5), which provides a foundation for the features that draw more value from your purchase. That includes support for 4K resolution up to 120Hz refresh rates simultaneously, with many titles now topping out at 120 FPS. It also has VRR support, eliminating screen tearing for smoother gameplay, with low input lag and response times enabled by OLED. If you want a smaller alternative, our best overall pick, the LG 27GP950, or the Acer Nitro XV282K, are among the few HDMI 2.1 monitors in early 2022.

This is a 4K TV that rivals the best gaming monitors, with superb picture quality and full support for the best Xbox Series X features. Using this as a PC monitor should also come with knowledge of OLED burn-in, a pitfall of the technology where persistent images like the taskbar and menus can damage the screen over time. It's not a massive deal if you vary your content, especially between Xbox gaming and movie watching, but PC users should look elsewhere.

The LG C1 shares all the fundamentals with other recent C-series OLED TVs, albeit with tweaks as its latest iterative upgrade. CES 2022 marked the debut of its successor, the LG C2 family, with some worthwhile upgrades if you're happy to wait. That includes a new "OLED Evo" panel, boosting peak brightness by around 20% over existing LG C1 TVs. It also comes in a 42-inch configuration for the first time, a size that could feasibly double as a true desktop monitor.

However, the LG C1 remains available at a highly discounted price, with some models available for a fraction of the original launch price. We recommend scoring these savings if you're on a budget, but those with the extra cash might want to wait. What you're getting is the best 4K TV out there today, ready for the future with rich support for the fundamentals of Xbox Series X and Series S.

(Image credit: Samsung)

5. Samsung Odyssey G7 (32-inch) Best 1440p monitor for Xbox Series X & Series S Specifications Screen size: 32-inch Display type: VA Resolution: 1440p Refresh rate: 240Hz HDR: HDR10 Ports: HDMI 2.0 x 1, DisplayPort 1.4 x 1 Today's Best Deals View at Amazon (opens in new tab) View at Newegg (opens in new tab) Reasons to buy + Vibrant, high-contrast images + Low response time, input lag + Strong HDR support + 120Hz Xbox gaming, up to 240Hz on PC Reasons to avoid - Mediocre viewing angles

Samsung leads 1440p with the Odyssey G7, feature-rich and equipped to handle all types of gaming and productivity. It packs a striking image with the best gaming features, as reflected in the price. It also throws a curve into the mix, with a 27-inch entry model or 32-inch for additional screen real estate. It's among Samsung's best, with compelling offerings for PC enthusiasts and Xbox Series X owners.

While 1440p displays don't offer the same clarity as 4K, it's still a sharp image that provides your middle ground with 1080p. It's a resolution natively supported by the Xbox Series X and Series S or lightening the load when playing PC games. You have a 240Hz refresh rate, ideal for PC, although somewhat overkill given the 120Hz cap with Xbox consoles. Responsive gaming is also guaranteed, with AMD FreeSync and G-Sync Compatible for VRR, plus low input lag and response times.

The G7 wraps this up in a smart design, including a curved VA panel. It's an acquired taste for some, with 1000R curvature (in short, extremely curvy), which allows you to take more in when gaming. That display technology does mean strong contrast and colors, although viewing angles leave room for improvement if a crucial factor. You also have DisplayHDR 600 certification, which delivers one of the better HDR implementations, with a wide color gamut and fair brightness.

HDMI 2.1 connectivity doesn't feature, although it's not essential without 4K. Its 1440p resolution allows you to push up to 120Hz over HDMI, supported on the new Xbox consoles. It's best with the Xbox Series X, where supersampling scales down 4K for sharp visuals. But it'll also showcase the best of the Xbox Series S, even if 1440p games on the system are currently scarce.

It's overall a robust monitor that balances image quality and performance without the added 4K tax. The entire G7 Odyssey family is still costly, best for those considering a monitor for both PC and console gaming. But it's well suited for the Xbox Series X and Series S, boasting all you should want from a gaming monitor.

(Image credit: ASUS)

The VG27AQ proves an excellent multi-purpose monitor with a gaming edge, packing all the best gaming features at an affordable asking price. It falls into the middle ground under the ASUS TUF family, with a clear and smooth 27-inch IPS panel, delivering a standout image. It's hugely capable with all the latest gaming technologies, and although with some compromises, you're looking at the best 1440p monitor we'd recommend to the average buyer.

You receive overall vivid images at this price, with colors and generally good contrast. HDR support is bundled, albeit what you'd expect from this bracket, with no wide color gamut and average brightness. Wide viewing angles again return, with acceptable front-facing speakers ideal for general home entertainment. While you'll find FreeSync out of the box, it's also among the list of G-Sync Compatible displays too.

ASUS did a lot right with the VG27AQ, supplying a standout gaming experience at a relatively low asking price. The visuals are sharp and smooth with that 1440p, 165Hz synergy, coupled with other features that aim to enhance gaming use. Whereas higher-end options like the Odyssey G7 are pretty costly, ASUS has a great alternative, often around the $400 ballpark.

(Image credit: ASUS)

Insane resolutions aren't everything in gaming, with a fast-growing list of 120 FPS games on the Xbox Series X and Series S elevating everything from competitive shooters to racers. Great-quality 1080p monitors make ideal budget-friendly options, not skimping on vibrancy and fluidity when hooked up to next-generation consoles. The ASUS VG279Q takes our top spot for HD displays, responsive and boasting a high refresh rate, ideal for work and play.

This 27-inch monitor delivers an ideal Xbox Series S experience, with many titles targeting native 1080p on the system from launch. It also pairs well with other Xbox consoles, including the Xbox Series X, utilizing 4K supersampling for the best possible image clarity. Expect bright, vivid visuals and wide viewing angles with this IPS panel, albeit with no HDR, like many monitors in this category.

This 144Hz refresh rate also has you covered for 120 FPS, with onboard FreeSync support keeping titles tear-free. It generally means fluid gaming, with low input lag and response times all contributing to feeling great to play. All these considerations make the VG279Q look the part and a stellar companion across a range of games.

Are you looking for one of the best 1080p monitors out there? The ASUS VG279Q is well suited for the Xbox Series X and Series S. Its spec sheet allows the latest consoles to flex their graphical prowess, with an HD resolution maintaining a reasonable price while still being attractive and reliable. While this is easily one of the best Xbox Series S monitors out there, you can also expect a snappy Xbox Series X experience when hooked up to this display.

(Image credit: AOC)

The AOC 24G2 provides stellar entry-level value, delivering high frame-rate HD gaming, especially suited to the capabilities of the Xbox Series S. This 24-inch curved display has all you need to get started with next-generation gaming on a budget, supporting up to 1080p resolution with a maximum 144Hz refresh rate. Picture quality isn't flawless, but you can't hold it against the sub-$250 price.

There's little to fault with the on-paper value of the 24G2. It delivers all the staples of a great monitor for gaming. While it has its shortcomings, namely mediocre uniformity, and poor blacks, the savings make these only minor complaints. Framed with slim bezels and a slick stand, it's an attractive window into your work and gaming.

This monitor nails the necessities, with its 1080p 144Hz output delivering the best of the Xbox Series S while also being an affordable alternative for the Xbox Series X. It has FreeSync support that works with compatible AMD cards and Xbox consoles, quick response times, and low input lag, making your games consistently snappy. You will lose out on HDR with this monitor, although support in this price bracket rarely impresses.

The 24G2 doesn't have many defining traits, but that's exactly what you're looking for at this price. It's an excellent baseline for a great gaming experience, with a picture that's clear, smooth, and low latency. It lacks the visual flair of higher-cost options, but the savings you'll make here are considerable if you need a trusty monitor focused on what's best.

When is the best time to buy a monitor for Xbox?

Xbox Series X and Series S first hit store shelves over one year ago, with TVs and monitors starting to release with considerations for these consoles. The first wave of HDMI 2.1 products has opened the possibility to experience the best of these devices through a monitor, albeit with top-tier specifications and an equally high price tag. Budget-friendly monitors are also more capable than ever, outputting up to 4K resolution or sporting smoother high refresh rates.

It's a great time to buy a monitor, with many models released in 2021 or earlier now discounted, as their latest counterparts hit shelves. We're seeing popular mid-range and budget monitors score significant discounts, including those supporting the best features for Xbox Series X and Series S.

HDMI 2.1 monitors are the only exception, with high demand and short supply still impacting many electronics manufacturers right now. While we've seen the odd savings, don't expect significant price cuts on these until later in the year, at the earliest.

While the first wave of HDMI 2.1 monitors has shaken up what we can expect from monitors for console gaming, it's just the start of a growing trend. With HDMI 2.1 adoption on the rise, the technology and its benefits will become more readily available, filtering down to lower price points. While high refresh rate 4K monitors often demand premium prices in 2022, that's going to change with time as new manufacturers adopt the specification. The first HDMI 2.1 monitors surpassed $1,000, while some models have already fallen comfortably into the three figures. That's only going to continue as more options hit the market.

What about other monitors for Xbox?

While we've rounded up a handful of our favorite monitors, these represent a subset of the extensive monitor market. There are countless options out there, many that deliver stellar Xbox Series X and Series S experiences, and it would be impossible to list them all. But we feel this roundup reflects many of the best options out there right now in 2022.

What to look for in Xbox Series X and Series S monitors

Half the value from the Xbox Series X and Series S comes from your chosen display, with the latest generation devices leveraging new image technologies that spotlight their gaming capabilities. These monitors are among the best for Xbox, each with various features that keep your games sharp, smooth, and responsive. Here are a few things we like to consider when shopping for monitors, in the context of the Xbox Series X and Series S:

Screen size

Resolution

Maximum refresh rate over HDMI

Low response time and input lag

Overall image quality

HDR support

Wide viewing angles

Opting for a monitor means smaller screen sizes than TVs, often falling in the 24-inch to 32-inch range, which is better equipped for a desk. They also generally favor higher refresh rates, alongside technologies fine-tuning them for low-latency gameplay through low response times and input. It's these factors that make monitors extremely well suited to fast-paced multiplayer games like competitive shooters.

Choosing your preferred monitor for gaming largely depends on your planned usage and which Xbox you own. The Xbox Series X consistently targets 4K resolution, with many top releases pushing up to 120 FPS gameplay for buttery-smooth visuals. That makes the Gigabyte M28U and LG 27GP950-B the best 4K Xbox Series X monitors, although other 4K and 1440p alternatives also draw a ton of value from the console. The Xbox Series S performs similarly, only frequently targeting 1080p or 1440p resolution, making many affordable monitors better suited to its capabilities. You should also consider whether other devices will share this display with your Xbox console.

But the Xbox Series X and Series S were designed with TVs in mind, which leaves many flagship monitors at a disadvantage compared to 4K TVs. That's mostly due to HDMI 2.1 latecomers, whereas displays like the LG C1 leverage new hardware to simultaneously support 4K resolution and 120Hz refresh rates. Otherwise, hardware limitations for many monitors leave your Xbox outputting 1440p at up to 120Hz, or 4K at up to 60Hz, especially impactful to the Xbox Series X.

It's a choice of personal preference, but if you're using an Xbox alongside your PC or using a smaller space like a desk, you can't go wrong with a great monitor. Otherwise, consider whether you're looking for the best features, currently reserved for a handful of 4K TVs.