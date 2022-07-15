June 2022 NPD: Elden Ring joins top 10 best-selling U.S. games of all time
FromSoftware's blockbuster is continuing to achieve new heights.
- The NPD Group shared details on the results for June 2022.
- According to the report, Elden Ring was the best-selling game of the month.
- Elden Ring is now one of the top 10 best-selling games in the U.S. of all time, by dollar sales.
- The PS5 was the best-selling console of the month in dollar sales, while the Nintendo Switch was higher in units sold.
The NPD Group's latest report is here, sharing information on the best-selling games and hardware in the U.S. for the month of June 2022.
NPD executive director Mat Piscatella explained on Twitter (opens in new tab) that the best-selling game of the month was again FromSoftware and Bandai Namco's Elden Ring, which is now one of the top 10 best-selling games of all time in the U.S. by dollar sales. Elden Ring was also the top game in May 2022's NPD results, continuing to maintain its position even as other games launch.
Also notable in the top-selling games is the fact that Overwatch jumped back up to reach number 5 on the charts. Supermassive Games and 2K Games' horror title The Quarry only reached the number 19 spot on the charts, but as reiterated below, this doesn't include digital copies sold.
For hardware, the PS5 was the best-selling console in dollar sales, while the Nintendo Switch was first place in units sold.
As always, it's important to keep in mind that NPD tracks dollar sales and not units, while Nintendo and Take-Two Interactive do not provide digital sales data.
June 2022 NPD: Here are the top 20 games sold in the U.S.
1. Elden Ring
2. LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga
3. Mario Strikers: Battle League*
4. MLB The Show 22**
5. Overwatch
6. Mario Kart 8*
7. Nintendo Switch Sports*
8. Kirby and the Forgotten Land*
9. Final Fantasy 7 Remake
10. Minecraft
11. Call of Duty: Vanguard
12. F1 22
13. Monster Hunter: Rise
14. Demon Slayer -Kimetsu no Yaiba- The Hinokami Chronicles
15. Super Smash Bros. Ultimate*
16. Fire Emblem Warriors: Three Hopes*
17. Sonic Origins
18. Pokémon Legends Arceus*
19. The Quarry*
20. Marvel's Spider-Man: Miles Morales
*Denotes no digital sales tracked
**Denotes no Xbox and Nintendo Switch digital sales
2022 NPD: Here are the top 20 games sold in the U.S. so far
1. Elden Ring
2. LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga
3. Pokémon Legends Arceus*
4. Horizon Forbidden West
5. MLB The Show 22**
6. Call of Duty: Vanguard
7. Gran Turismo 7
8. Kirby and the Forgotten Land*
9. Mario Kart 8*
10. Madden NFL 22
11. Nintendo Switch Sports*
12. Minecraft
13. FIFA 22
14. Marvel's Spider-Man: Miles Morales
15. Monster Hunter: Rise
16. Animal Crossing: New Horizons*
17. Super Smash Bros. Ultimate*
18. Mario Party Superstars*
19. Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War
20. Dying Light 2 Stay Human
