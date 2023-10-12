Lords of the Fallen devs admit that the Xbox version will be subpar at launch

What you need to know

Lords of the Fallen (2023) is a soft reboot of the 2014 soulslike of the same name, developed by HexWorks and published by CI Games.

The team behind the game shared a post on Twitter addressing the Day 1 patch, which stated that PS5 and PC players would experience the game "as intended" at launch. The Xbox version of the game will be buggier and potentially broken.

Access to the Xbox version of Lords of the Fallen was withheld from reviewers.

On the eve of Lords of the Fallen (2023)'s launch, the team behind the game shared an update about the state of the game's release on Twitter. In the statement, the team thanked content creators for helping rapidly deploy patches and updates ahead of the game's launch.

It then follows up with a comment that PlayStation 5 and PC players could enjoy Lords of the Fallen "as intended." Xbox players, however, will be left to wait for a Day 1 patch that has not yet cleared certification.

PC and PlayStation 5 players will be able to enjoy the game as intended. The Xbox version is currently being updated, bringing it to parity with the other platforms, and the patch will release over the coming days. Lords of the Fallen on Twitter

The statement is an acknowledgment from the developers and publishers that the Xbox version of the game will be subpar compared to the PS5 and PC experience. Though, just how buggy or broken the game will be on the Xbox remains to be seen.

Overall, early critical reception for the game has been positive, and Windows Central's own Brendan Lowry penned a Lords of the Fallen review that dubbed the title a must-play. However, the code provided by the publisher, CI Games, was for the game's PC version. Windows Central's staff was informed that the Xbox version of the game would not be available to reviewers.

This isn't the first time a developer or publisher has used the Xbox certification process to justify a delay in parity with other consoles and PCs. It's likely not to be the last, either.

Why does this keep happening?

It's impossible to accurately know exactly what goes through the minds of the humans behind a game's launch in every scenario, but we can speculate on certain things at play. It's no secret that Xbox has a smaller install base than PlayStation and PC, leading multiplatform developers to focus their limited resources on those player bases first.

Nope. Just convinced me to cancel my preorder.October 12, 2023 See more

While it makes sense on paper, in reality, the practice leaves a sour taste in the mouths of Xbox fans who feel taken advantage of by the developers. The Xbox version of Lords of the Fallen costs the same as the PS5 and PC versions of the game. Therefore, players expect to get the same experience for their money regardless of platform.