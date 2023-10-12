Lords of the Fallen devs admit that the Xbox version will be subpar at launch
- Lords of the Fallen (2023) is a soft reboot of the 2014 soulslike of the same name, developed by HexWorks and published by CI Games.
- The team behind the game shared a post on Twitter addressing the Day 1 patch, which stated that PS5 and PC players would experience the game "as intended" at launch. The Xbox version of the game will be buggier and potentially broken.
- Access to the Xbox version of Lords of the Fallen was withheld from reviewers.
On the eve of Lords of the Fallen (2023)'s launch, the team behind the game shared an update about the state of the game's release on Twitter. In the statement, the team thanked content creators for helping rapidly deploy patches and updates ahead of the game's launch.
It then follows up with a comment that PlayStation 5 and PC players could enjoy Lords of the Fallen "as intended." Xbox players, however, will be left to wait for a Day 1 patch that has not yet cleared certification.
The statement is an acknowledgment from the developers and publishers that the Xbox version of the game will be subpar compared to the PS5 and PC experience. Though, just how buggy or broken the game will be on the Xbox remains to be seen.
Overall, early critical reception for the game has been positive, and Windows Central's own Brendan Lowry penned a Lords of the Fallen review that dubbed the title a must-play. However, the code provided by the publisher, CI Games, was for the game's PC version. Windows Central's staff was informed that the Xbox version of the game would not be available to reviewers.
This isn't the first time a developer or publisher has used the Xbox certification process to justify a delay in parity with other consoles and PCs. It's likely not to be the last, either.
Why does this keep happening?
It's impossible to accurately know exactly what goes through the minds of the humans behind a game's launch in every scenario, but we can speculate on certain things at play. It's no secret that Xbox has a smaller install base than PlayStation and PC, leading multiplatform developers to focus their limited resources on those player bases first.
Nope. Just convinced me to cancel my preorder.October 12, 2023
While it makes sense on paper, in reality, the practice leaves a sour taste in the mouths of Xbox fans who feel taken advantage of by the developers. The Xbox version of Lords of the Fallen costs the same as the PS5 and PC versions of the game. Therefore, players expect to get the same experience for their money regardless of platform.
Don't preorder, don't buy at full price.
Wait until the price makes up for the delay.
If you're still interested when that happens...
It is too easy to forget that not all developers are created equal; some are great on some things not so hot on others. (Look to the issues Sony is having pivoting their
single player game developers into SAAS developers.) Some are, sad to say not so hot. Period. Most common is that they are used to certain techniques that work with a given toolset or game engine but not to alternate, possibly better, ways to the same goal.
Example one: everybody knows PS5 only implemented a subset of Rdna3 whereas MS waited to ship their dev kits until AMD finalized the spec. Most multiplat games perform no better on SX than on PS5 despite a 20%+ hardware advantage and a full RDNA3 feature set. No need to wonder why, right? The term is LEAD PLATFORM.
Example two: for all the constant (defensive) carping over the SS and claims of "hardware inadequacy" from some multiplat developers, others have no such problems with their tools and experience. Saying the SS isn't good enough is most cases is a defensive way to say "We don't know how to get more out of the hardware." (Others obviously do.)
Or, "we can't be bothered to try to get more out of it."
Given the market fate of some of those games, they might even be right to minimize their investment. (Why spend more on s lost cause?)
That is something gamers should emulate: if a developer doesn't think the game or platform is worth bringing their best, then gamers shouldn't bring their money. At all.
Just like CYBERPUNK: Hard pass.