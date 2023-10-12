10 World of Warcraft collector's editions can be yours for the low, low price of ... $38,475

Have you ever been to Azeroth? Have you ever experienced the joy of hunting down boars in Elwynn Forest, or boars in Durotar, or boars in space, or boars in the underworld, or boars in ... look you get the idea.

World of Warcraft might have a lot of boars, but it's far from boring (get it? Sorry). The notoriously addictive MMORPG is entering its 19th year in operation in 2023 and remains wildly popular to this day. Dragonflight has proven itself to be a solid expansion overall thus far, and the future of the game looks quite bright.

Still, WoW wouldn't be WoW without heaps of nostalgic goodness. Many players, myself included in fact, reminisce about happier, simpler times when we play. The game has almost two decades of history behind it, after all, and mountains of official merchandise to help you celebrate your fandom.

What if there was an ultimate way to express your love for World of Warcraft? This chap over on eBay known as x-wing_factor may just have an answer for you.

10 World of Warcraft Collector's Editions | $38,475 Are you a Warcraft fan? Are you rich as hell, and/or insane? Are you willing to re-mortgage your home for the incredibly rare Mini Diablo pet? Today might be your lucky day. For the price of a Tesla Model Y, you can own not one, not two, but TEN World of Warcraft collector's editions, making you the coolest kid in Azeroth. Maybe even, the world.

Every WoW expansion comes with a collector's edition for the most die hard fans. These editions come with in-game digital content as well as books and other goodies. They can cost anywhere between $100 and $200 depending on what happens to be in them. However, they lose their value incredibly quickly if you use those digital in-game codes or break the dreaded cellophane seals.

The INCREDIBLY rare World of Warcraft original collector's edition has sold by itself for anywhere up to $5000 USD in my tracking. I would watch the bidding tick up with tears in my eyes, acknowledging that I will never be rich enough, or insane enough — mostly never rich enough — to grab that prestigious Mini Diablo battle pet that comes with the OG box set.

On eBay, x-wing_factor has listed not one, but ten total WoW collector's editions. How much does it all cost? Well, just shy of forty thousand dollars, friends. The collection includes sealed versions of the original WoW, Burning Crusade, Wrath of the Lich King, Cataclysm, Mists of Pandaria, Warlords of Draenor, Legion, Battle for Azeroth, Shadowlands, 15th Anniversary Edition. It is, ironically, missing the most recent expansion Dragonflight, though. Shadowlands was bad enough to make anyone quit to be fair.

Each set is sealed, with only some minor superficial outside damage according to the listing. It means that x-wing_factor has been waiting almost two decades to cash in on his investments. I have absolutely no idea how one could resist unboxing these beauties at the time, but perhaps if someone had told me I could get $40K if I just waited 'til I was pushing forty, maybe I would've changed my mind.