Minecraft Legends reveals PvP details with new trailer

Minecraft Legends is an upcoming strategy game being co-developed by Mojang Studios and Blackbird Interactive.

The teams have revealed some of the features of PvP in Minecraft Legends, diving into what makes the team battles unique.

Minecraft Legends is currently slated to launch at some point in Spring 2023.

The next big Minecraft spinoff is a strategy game, and that means players will get to go head-to-head in team battles.

Mojang Studios and Blackbird Interactive shared details on the PvP (player-vs.-player) combat in Minecraft Legends on Friday. While PvP was previously confirmed to be a part of the game, there were no exact details on how it would all work.

According to the developers, PvP divides players into a blue team and an orange team, with each team trying to destroy their opponents' base while building more powerful structures and units the longer the game goes on.

"We didn't want to just take the Minecraft IP and slap it on a standard RTS," Blackbird Interactive game director Pete Gahn explains. "We wanted to really create something that felt like a Minecraft strategy game as opposed to just a strategy game with Creepers in it."

Gameplay for Minecraft Legends was previously revealed at Minecraft Live 2022, where the team also talked about how the game will be getting post-launch support, though it will different from the support received by other games like Minecraft Dungeons.

Minecraft Legends does not have an exact release date right now, but the game is currently slated to launch at some point in Spring 2023. When it does launch, it'll be available Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S, Xbox One, PC, PS5, PS4, and Nintendo Switch. As with all Xbox first-party titles, it'll also be available day one in Xbox Game Pass.