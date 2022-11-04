Obsidian Entertainment's Grounded crosses 13 million players on Xbox and PC
This is up from 10 million players back at the start of the year.
What you need to know
- Grounded is a survival game developed by Obsidian Entertainment and published by Xbox Game Studios.
- Grounded initially launched in early access in July 2020, with the full 1.0 launch releasing on Sep. 27, 2022.
- In February 2022, Grounded crossed 10 million players across Xbox and PC.
- In an interview on the Friends Per Second podcast, head of Xbox Game Studios Matt Booty revealed that Grounded has crossed 13 million players.
Obsidian Entertainment's latest game Grounded is continuing to grow, unlike its protagonists.
Matt Booty, head of Xbox Game Studios, revealed on the Friends Per Second (opens in new tab) podcast that Grounded has crossed 13 million players. This is up from the previous milestone of 10 million players which Grounded reached back in February 2022. Grounded first launched as an early access title in July 2020, with updates to the game adding features, bugs, explorable regions, and more. The game left early access with its 1.0 release on Sep. 27, 2022.
The game's success is extending beyond its presence on Xbox consoles and PC, with a Grounded animated show currently in development. Little is known at this time, but the project does involve writer Brent Friedman, who previously worked on Star Wars: The Clone Wars.
Grounded is a smaller-scope game than many of the bigger titles Obsidian Entertainment is known for, with the game initially being developed by just 13 people at the studio, though this number grew slightly as more updates came through the early access launch.
Obsidian Entertainment is currently working on multiple new projects, including Pentiment, which is launching on Nov. 15, 2022. Further out, the studio is also developing Avowed and The Outer Worlds 2, and is reportedly in talks to potentially work on a new Fallout game.
Grounded
Grounded is now available on Xbox consoles and PC. This bug-sized survival game from Obsidian Entertainment has been a major success so far, and it's never too late to hop in and try it.
Buy from: Xbox (opens in new tab)
Samuel Tolbert is a freelance writer covering gaming news, previews, reviews, interviews and different aspects of the gaming industry, specifically focusing on Xbox and PC gaming on Windows Central. You can find him on Twitter @SamuelTolbert.
Get the best of Windows Central in in your inbox, every day!
Thank you for signing up to Windows Central. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.