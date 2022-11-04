Obsidian Entertainment's Grounded crosses 13 million players on Xbox and PC

What you need to know

Grounded is a survival game developed by Obsidian Entertainment and published by Xbox Game Studios.

Grounded initially launched in early access in July 2020, with the full 1.0 launch releasing on Sep. 27, 2022.

In February 2022, Grounded crossed 10 million players across Xbox and PC.

In an interview on the Friends Per Second podcast, head of Xbox Game Studios Matt Booty revealed that Grounded has crossed 13 million players.

Obsidian Entertainment's latest game Grounded is continuing to grow, unlike its protagonists.

Matt Booty, head of Xbox Game Studios, revealed on the Friends Per Second (opens in new tab) podcast that Grounded has crossed 13 million players. This is up from the previous milestone of 10 million players which Grounded reached back in February 2022. Grounded first launched as an early access title in July 2020, with updates to the game adding features, bugs, explorable regions, and more. The game left early access with its 1.0 release on Sep. 27, 2022.

The game's success is extending beyond its presence on Xbox consoles and PC, with a Grounded animated show currently in development. Little is known at this time, but the project does involve writer Brent Friedman, who previously worked on Star Wars: The Clone Wars.

Grounded is a smaller-scope game than many of the bigger titles Obsidian Entertainment is known for, with the game initially being developed by just 13 people at the studio, though this number grew slightly as more updates came through the early access launch.

Obsidian Entertainment is currently working on multiple new projects, including Pentiment, which is launching on Nov. 15, 2022. Further out, the studio is also developing Avowed and The Outer Worlds 2, and is reportedly in talks to potentially work on a new Fallout game.