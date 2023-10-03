Old Xbox One, PC exclusive 'Gigantic' may be back from the dead, at least according to this email

What you need to know

Gigantic was an exclusive Xbox One and Windows 8.1 / 10 MOBA.

While fun, the game didn't set the world on fire, and the developer sadly shuttered the game not long after launch.

Gearbox of Borderlands fame picked up the IP some time later, and may be gearing up to revive the franchise.

An email I received today invited me to an upcoming private playtest, full of new features for Gigantic.

Well, this was unexpected!

Gigantic was an indie third-person MOBA, previously heavily associated with Xbox owing to console exclusivity. The game was sadly short-lived, however, with servers shuttered not long after launch.

While not the best Xbox game in the world, Gigantic was quite fun, and was among Microsoft's earliest experiments with cross-play between Xbox One and Windows 8 and 10 devices.. The vibrant competitive multiplayer game featured a variety of gameplay modalities that MOBA fans will find familiar, with tug-of-war style gameplay with tight third-person action RPG combat. The game had a plethora of issues, however, preventing it from reaching the big time. But times have changed, and Gigantic seems to be getting another chance at life.

Today to my private email account, I received an invitation to a private gameplay session this upcoming weekend, dubbed a Gigantic "Throwback" event. The event also includes some new gameplay modes, previously unavailable in the game until now. Would Gearbox, who now owns the game, really be committing development to the title if they weren't exploring bringing it back?

"YOU’RE INVITED TO PLAY GIGANTIC (AGAIN!) DURING OUR LIMITED TIME THROWBACK EVENT!" The email exclaims, "Play Gigantic once more on October 5 at 21:00 CEST – October 7 at 06:00 CEST and re-live the good old days of playing this beloved strategic hero shooter!"

"You’ve been invited to play Gigantic and participate in our Gigantic Throwback Event: a limited time event from Thursday, October 5 at 21:00 CEST to Saturday, October 7 at 06:00 CEST that gives you the chance to re‑experience this unforgettable strategic hero shooter once more with fellow Gigantic fans!"

The limited-time event "fan version" of the game features a huge array of new features, including revamped tutorials, build load-out systems, a new quick "rush mode," a new progression system, and much more.

Email from Gearbox, inviting me to play a private test for Gigantic. (Image credit: Windows Central)

It sure seems to me that Gearbox is gearing up for a big re-introduction for Gigantic here. Why else bother with all these new features?

As a fan of Gigantic, it's exciting to see it potentially get a second chance at life. Although I may be in the minority. I also really enjoyed Gearbox's Battleborn, killed early by the near-simultaneous launch of Overwatch. Is there room for Gigantic in 2023? Perhaps we'll find out, very soon.