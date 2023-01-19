Persona 3 and 4 arrive on Xbox Game Pass, mobile touch controls in tow

What you need to know

Persona 3 Portable and Persona 4 Golden are now available for download on modern consoles and streaming on Xbox Cloud Gaming.

New support for Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, and PC brings remastered visuals and gameplay tweaks, among other improvements.

Users with an Xbox or PC Game Pass subscription can stream the game with brand-new, dynamic touch controls designed specifically for both games.

Two popular entries from the Japanese role-playing Persona game series just launched on modern platforms, including Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, and PC. Both are immediately available to Xbox Game Pass and PC Game Pass subscribers to download or stream via Xbox Cloud Gaming, the latter featuring all-new control schemes designed for touchscreen devices.

The layout of touch controls will shift depending on the scenario in each game, putting Persona 3 Portable and Persona 4 Golden alongside a collection of Xbox titles with native mobile cloud gaming support. A new 'Suspend Save' feature further improves the experience on Xbox Cloud Gaming, offering a quick-save alternative to the specific locations used for game saves in the original.

Image 1 of 2 Persona 3 Portable (Image credit: ATLUS) Persona 4 Golden (Image credit: ATLUS)

Persona 3 Portable was originally an updated version loaded with revisions to the gameplay and story, including the option to change the protagonist's gender and unlock alternate events. The low-resolution 3D environments used for moments of exploration in the original release were replaced with 2D backgrounds, which persist with this modern re-release alongside a collection of other enhancements.

Persona 4 Golden also enjoys across-the-board improvements for this re-release of the original enhanced game, including the Suspend Save feature from the updated prequel. A difficulty selection is available from the start, alongside a choice of Japanese or localized voiceovers for the in-game dialog in both titles and smoother visuals running at 60 FPS on Xbox Series X|S.

Both games scored favorable reviews upon release and can aspire to the ranks as some of the best JRPGs for Xbox with these ultra-HD revisions. Persona 3 Portable and Persona 4 Golden can be purchased separately for $19.99 each or as part of a bundle for $39.49. As mentioned, subscribers to Xbox or PC Game Pass can download or stream the games as part of their active membership.

Windows Central's Take

It's never too late to get into a Persona game. Trust me, I'm speaking from experience. Persona 4 was a game I picked up second-hand for the PlayStation 2 many moons ago, but it was almost precisely as I moved home, and the console never made its way out of the packing boxes, replaced by an Xbox 360 instead. Fortunately, the boxes remained in my attic, and eventually, I ripped most of the games with an external DVD drive.

Since Valve's Steam Deck handheld was valuable in getting me back into gaming, it made sense to try and emulate some gems I might have missed as a youngster. It turns out; Persona 4 is a fantastic game with plenty of challenges. Many friends have since explained the slew of changes included with the Persona 4 Golden re-release, which is now available on Steam, but I'm too far into my original save to restart.

My partner already plays Persona 5 on Xbox Game Pass, and she's fallen in love with the game, so Persona 3 Portable or Persona 4 Golden is undoubtedly up next for her. The games are incredibly extravagant, with catchy music and a storyline straight out of an anime series. They're both brilliant games and more accessible than ever with Xbox Cloud Gaming, so don't miss out!