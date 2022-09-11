Poll: Do you like the new Xbox dashboard?

Microsoft revamps the dashboard for its Xbox consoles at a relatively regular cadence. The company unveiled its latest plans for the Xbox home screen last week. While the general look and feel of the interface will be familiar to those that have used the Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S, or Xbox One, there are some notable changes.

There's a clear emphasis on navigating to certain content on the new Xbox home screen. In what Microsoft is calling the "New Xbox Home Experience," the dashboard provides quick access to the settings menu and recent content. Microsoft also has plans to show curated titles from Xbox Game Pass to help people find games that they'll like.

Here are some of the other major changes:

A revamped "Jump Back In" row populates a list of your most recent games and apps at the top.

A visual search bar and settings menu button can be found right at the top, which should improve ease of access for new users who aren't familiar with the Guide menu.

A new permanent Microsoft Store button will be found on the home screen, next to three dynamic content tiles as is typical.

Microsoft is updating other aspects of the dashboard to fall more in line with the new styles. We've seen this recently with a revamp to the Xbox Games & Apps screen.

There will be new curated content categories below the main screen as you scroll down.

Microsoft is asking for feedback on the new UI. In addition to sharing your thoughts on the new "New Xbox Home Experience," directly with Microsoft, we'd like you to vote in this week's poll. Then, hop on over to our official Discord server and discuss it further in our forum thread on the topic.