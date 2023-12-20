Starfield crosses 13 million players as Bethesda Game Studios confirms Shattered Space expansion is coming in 2024
Bethesda Game Studios' science-fiction title has crossed a new milestone since launch.
What you need to know
- Bethesda Game Studios revealed that Starfield has crossed 13 million players since its launch earlier this year.
- The team reiterated features that are coming in future updates, such as City Maps, as well as providing more detail on gameplay difficulty tweaks that'll be added.
- Bethesda Game Studios also confirmed that Shattered Space, the first expansion for Starfield, is set to launch in 2024.
Bethesda Game Studios' science-fiction role-playing game reached a new milestone in time for the holidays.
The team shared on Wednesday that Starfield crossed 13 million players, a new high after the title saw 10 million players a few weeks after its launch at the start of September earlier in the year. Bethesda Game Studios notes that the average player has put 40 hours into Starfield.
Bethesda Game Studio also reiterated how it's looking to launch updates to the game around every six weeks in 2024, with features on the way like an City Maps, new ways of traveling, and official mod support via a new Creation Kit. The team revealed players will be able to customize their gameplay experience further in the future, adjusting "carry capacity, cargo access distance, ship damage, vendor credits, how you suffer afflictions, new survival mechanics," and more.
When does Starfield get its first DLC?
While we've known for some time that there would be DLC content released for Starfield beyond the free updates, Bethesda also shared on Wednesday that Shattered Space, the game's first expansion, is meant to launch in 2024. This paid content will include "new story content, new locations, new gear, and much more," while being included at no extra cost for anyone who has bought the Starfield Digital Deluxe Edition.
Analysis: Success in the stars
These numbers are good to see, and I'm sure it's nice to know your game is popular as everyone winds down for the holidays. I am curious how the average of 40 hours playtime per player is calculated, as I know some people have likely put in hundreds, if not thousands of hours across New Game+ and beyond.
The cadence of updates being promised for next year is extremely exciting and meaningful for players on Xbox and Windows PC alike, if the team can stick to it. I'm especially excited by Shattered Space launching next and seeing just where this first expansion will explore. Hopefully we also get confirmation of DLC beyond that first paid outing.
Samuel Tolbert is a freelance writer covering gaming news, previews, reviews, interviews and different aspects of the gaming industry, specifically focusing on Xbox and PC gaming on Windows Central. You can find him on Twitter @SamuelTolbert.
The common theme among critics (and I agree that these are weak points):
1. What was annoying but acceptable as jankiness in Skyrim or Fallout is no longer acceptable in 2023, now in a world with games like Red Dead Redemption 2, Cyberpunk 2077, and Baldur's Gate 3. Specifically, loading screens, lack of motion capture for facial animation of major NPCs, and other things that just feel painfully dated.
2. What has always made Bethesda games fun was the wandering exploration and stumbling upon interesting quests. Because of the nature of required fast travel to get everywhere, this core strength of prior games has been destroyed.
I'm hopeful the upcoming updates address some or all of these concerns. Either way, personally I love the game. I don't disagree with the criticism. On the contrary, I strongly agree with the two points above. But I also really enjoy its positives. For example, I do appreciate how huge Starfield is. I like exploring the planets and try to get every planet I land on to 100% explored (that's an in-game thing meaning you've explored it enough to have discovered its special features, studied the various flora, fauna, and found all of its minable materials, which does not actually mean you've seen the entire planet -- that would be impossible). I didn't expect to, but I love the shipbuilder. I never cared much about building settlements in Fallout (and don't care much about outposts in Starfield), but I find I care about my ship. I also think the dialog is fine. It's Bethesda dialog, which means that every character you meet tells you their personality and motivations as soon as they meet you and then instantly trusts you enough to ask you for a personal favor. It's goofy, but, it's fine. But I love just how much there is. That's the core way they give you the story and background lore, and for me, those are hugely important, so more dialog usually means a better, more engaging story. Combat is good for an RPG, especially the new twists with the jetpack. And the hand-crafted locations are excellent, big enough to get lost in. I wish there were more because it's all so spread out, but there is a lot (Bethesda says more than in any prior game) and what's there is great.