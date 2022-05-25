The Callisto Protocol features cross-gen support, still on track for 2022 launch window

What you need to know

The Callisto Protocol is an upcoming third-person horror game Striking Distance Studios, led by Glen Schofield, one of the co-creators of the Dead Space franchise.

A new issue of Game Informer has provided details on the game, including the fact that it's apparently now a cross-generation title.

The Callisto Protocol is still slated to launch sometime in 2022.

The Callisto Protocol was first revealed back at The Game Awards 2020 with a cinematic trailer and a 2022 release window, but otherwise there was very little information available.

Now, we've got several new details thanks to issue #346 of Game Informer (opens in new tab), which provides some insight into the development process of the game and what players can expect from The Callisto Protocol. The issue is available now for digital subscribers (opens in new tab), while print copies will arrive at a later date.

To start, according to Game Infomer, the game is now a cross-generation title. When it was announced, The Callisto Protocol was said to be coming only to Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S, PS5, and PC, but that appears to have changed, so Xbox One and PS4 players will still be able to pick it up.

There's also a few new screenshots via Game Informer, as shared by @Okami13_ (opens in new tab) on Twitter.

Image 1 of 4 (Image credit: GameInformer) Image 2 of 4 (Image credit: GameInformer) Image 3 of 4 (Image credit: GameInformer) Image 4 of 4 (Image credit: GameInformer)

As a third-person game, The Callisto Protocol features combat quite similar to that of the Dead Space franchise, which is fitting considering that the game's creative director, Glen Schofield, is the co-creator of Dead Space.

Players will take on the role of protagonist Jacob Lee, who is performed by actor Josh Duhamel. On Callisto, one of the moons of Jupiter, a mysterious infection mutates the human inhabitants into monsters called Biophage. Like in Dead Space, the Biophage can be dismembered, with enemies changing attacks as they lose limbs.

Also like in Dead Space, players can access a gravity attack called GRP, which slams around enemies and objects.

According to the issue, The Callisto Protocol is still slated to arrive at some point in 2022, so anyone wanting scary games will have another horror game to look forward to. Depending on when the game launches, it may end up fairly close to the Dead Space remake, which is being developed by Electronic Arts-owned Motive Studios and is slated to launch on Jan. 27, 2023.