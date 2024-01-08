The Xbox backlash continues as another console 'exclusive' is reportedly being explored for PlayStation 5

What you need to know

At the weekend, rumors began to swirl that Hi-Fi Rush, one of Microsoft's biggest Xbox hits from last year, is coming to other console platforms.

It would mark a departure from Xbox's previous comments, wherein they suggested they wouldn't explore these avenues again after creating confusion with Ori and the Blind Forest on Nintendo Switch.

More recently, Xbox CFO Tim Stuart said that, indeed, Xbox will begin bringing more of its games to other platforms, which potentially shows a change in thinking. Previously, Microsoft said its games would be where Game Pass exists. Markedly, Game Pass is very much not on Nintendo Switch and PlayStation, and likely won't be until Xbox stops competing in the hardware space.

Now, prominent journalists Jeff Grubb and Stephen Totilo have claimed that Sea of Thieves may also be exploring a PlayStation version.

Microsoft is a prolific "third-party" publisher already technically, with Call of Duty and Minecraft being notable properties the firm owns. Games like Fallout 76 and Elder Scrolls Online continue to be updated in a third-party capacity too, across competing platforms like PlayStation and Nintendo Switch. Microsoft also is contractually obligated to keep Call of Duty multi-platform, per regulatory deals following its acquisition of Activision-Blizzard. Xbox fans had hoped, however, that games like Starfield, Hellblade 2, Avowed, and other upcoming Xbox games might help the platform grow, faced with stiff competition from Sony's PS5 and Nintendo's Switch. It seems that Microsoft may be gearing up to throw in the towel before giving their acquisitions a real chance to turn the tide.

In today's Game File: - What I've heard about Xbox bringing Sea of Thieves to PlayStation - A key new stat about gaming layoffs in 2022 - Netflix tells me they're not developing new interactive shows, but past projects will influence its games pic.twitter.com/xyhB8uItiiJanuary 8, 2024 See more

In reports from both Giantbomb's Jeff Grubb and Game Files' Stephen Totilo (which you should defo subscribe to), it has been claimed that Microsoft's pirate adventure service title Sea of Thieves could be exploring new waters.

While it's unconfirmed if the plans went ahead, I also received tips in mid December that Sea of Thieves was slated for multiplatform treatment. My attempts to verify the rumors with multiple people didn't pan out, which is usually my benchmark for making these kinds of reports. "Exploring" a port doesn't necessarily mean they will, or are doing it, though, and the can of worms it might potentially open could dissuade Microsoft from seeing it through.

Why Sea of Thieves, but not Halo Infinite? etc. ad nauseum.

The business rationale for moving Sea of Thieves to PlayStation most likely makes total and complete sense from a numbers perspective. The game might've served everyone it can possibly serve on Xbox and PC, and moving it to another platform might be a good way to help it find new users and generate new revenue. It does open a can of worms, though, much like the Hi-Fi Rush rumors.

People might say Sea of Thieves being ported makes sense, since it's towards the end of its life cycle potentially — but then why not Halo Infinite? The iconic Xbox franchise moving to PlayStation would be a huge coup and become emblematic of Xbox's thorough defeat. But only with core Xbox fans, whom Microsoft doesn't seem to think are enough to carry the future of the platform. If you're porting Sea of Thieves, what is the excuse Microsoft will give for Halo, Forza, or Gears of War, and any other Xbox game not being ported? Are they timed exclusive? For how long?

Microsoft has always said that exclusivity for its games will be on a case-by-case basis. CFO Tim Stuart said that Xbox will be bringing more of its games to other platforms too. CEO Satya Nadella said that the only reason they do exclusives at all is because PlayStation does. Microsoft still hasn't announced platforms for Marvel's Blade, leading many to think it isn't Xbox exclusive too.

It's not as if they've been shy about the plans to be less restrictive over competing console platforms. But the confusion over "which games?" and "when are the ports?" will be a constant source of contention for Xbox in this strange new world, where the Xbox and Windows just aren't enough.