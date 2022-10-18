The Xbox Design Lab can now colorize a sexy Xbox Elite Controller for you

What you need to know

The Xbox Elite Controller Series 2 is an enhanced Xbox gamepad from Microsoft, that includes back paddles, trigger locks, and more customization features.

Available in black and white as standard, now, you can also customize them in a variety of different colors using the Xbox Design Lab.

Prices start at $149.99 for a base controller, and then at $209.99 with a range of additional paddles and accessories, including the charge dock.

The new Xbox Design Lab is available in the US, Canada, Australia, New Zealand, "most Western European countries," and "select Southeast Asian countries."

As promised, Microsoft has begun rolling out a massive update to the Xbox Design Lab.

The Xbox Design Lab is a website that lets you customize and adapt an Xbox controller in a wide variety of different colors and styles. You can match and mix different colors on the different parts of a controller, creating your dream colorway to match your personal style. Typically, you can customize the triggers, the back and front plates, the buttons, the joysticks, and the bumpers in a broad variety of styles, including material options in some cases as well. Today, Microsoft is expanding the Xbox Design Lab even further.

In support of the new Xbox Elite Controller Series 2 Core in white, the Xbox Design Lab now offers the option to customize a Core controller in a variety of colors as well.

(Image credit: Jez Corden | Windows Central)

The Xbox Elite Controller Series 2 is an enhanced Xbox gamepad compatible with Xbox consoles, as well as mobile devices and PCs using Bluetooth or USB-C. It improves over the existing Xbox controller design with trigger locks for more rapid activations, customizable thumbstick tension, rubberized grips, and four additional paddle buttons. It also has an internal battery with a truly absurd 40 hours of battery life, complete with an optional charge dock for storage and perpetual power.

Using the new Xbox Design Lab, you can change the triggers, bumpers, face plate, buttons, d-pad, and back case in a variety of colors and shades. Additionally, you can also add a customized carrying case for the first time, as well as the thumbstick base and thumbstick ring edge. You can also use the Xbox Accessories app to change the Xbox button's color with a range of RGB styles, and even get your Xbox Elite Controller engraved with your gamertag, or a message with up to 16 characters.

(opens in new tab) Xbox Elite Controller — Design Lab Customize an Xbox controller in a variety of colors, shapes, and shade options, which now includes Elite controller customization on top. You also get the option to add an engraving, while also customizing finishes and other features as well. Buy from: See at Microsoft (opens in new tab)

The Xbox Design Lab update is available wherever it's available currently, which covers the U.S., Canada, the UK, much of western Europe, and select countries in South East Asia. Prices start at $149.99 for the base Xbox Elite Controller Series 2, but can go up to $209.99 if you throw in added bells and whistles, like paddles, replaceable joysticks, and the rather excellent charge dock.

Microsoft has previously claimed that the Xbox Elite Controller Series 2 has received improved construction to increase longevity, following years of complaints of flaws and rapid wear and tear. The controllers have a limited 1-year warranty as standard, at least, which offers at least some insurance against potential problems. We won't know for sure how much the Elite line has "improved" until we've been able to wear our review unit down, but hopefully, these new Xbox Design Lab variants will take the crown as the best Xbox controller option out there.