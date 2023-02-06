Ubisoft+ for Xbox is potentially right around the corner

What you need to know

Ubisoft+ was announced for Xbox last year, but we haven't heard much about it since.

Ubisoft+ is a subscription service that offers access to a range of Ubisoft games like Assassin's Creed and Far Cry on PC.

The service is also coming to Xbox in some form, but we have no idea exactly when.

UPDATE: Over 60 games have been found tagged for Ubisoft+ on Xbox.

Over a year ago now, we've known that Microsoft has worked out a deal with Ubisoft to bring the publisher's Ubisoft+ subscription service to Xbox consoles. But where is it?

Ubisoft+ is similar to EA Play and Xbox Game Pass, in that it offers a library of content for a relatively low monthly fee. For $15 a month, you get access to over a hundred Ubisoft titles on PC, in addition to a pool of games playable via the cloud. Ubisoft+ is more similar to Xbox Game Pass in that it offers upcoming Ubisoft games on day one on PC, as opposed to EA Play's vault-like library of older content.

When Ubisoft+ finally comes to Xbox, it's unclear whether or not it will offer the same breadth of content that it offers on PC, or whether it will offer a smaller library of titles like Ubisoft's Classics tier on PlayStation. In any case, this past weekend, I uncovered another scrap of evidence that Ubisoft+ could be imminent for Xbox.

(Image credit: Windows Central)

Recently, the Xbox OS was updated with iconography to support Ubisoft+ games. Typically, games on Xbox often signify some of their features with white icons set against a transparent gradient, in the lower left corner of thumbnails. Games that you own as a result of their inclusion in Xbox Game Pass, for example, appear with GAME PASS in a white box in the lower left corner. If they are optimized for Xbox Series X|S consoles, they grab that X|S iconography as seen above.

The Ubisoft+ icons were added to the Xbox OS sometime in the past month or so, and represent an additional step towards the full realization of the service on Xbox.

Full list of Ubisoft+ titles for Xbox (so far)

Indeed, True Achievements recently noticed via its Xbox API access that a range of Ubisoft games was tagged with "Ubisoft+", effectively giving us a glimpse at the first batch of titles slated to hit the service.

According to TA, The full list of titles currently penned in for Ubisoft+ includes:

Assassin's Creed Chronicles: China

Assassin's Creed Chronicles: India

Assassin's Creed Chronicles: Russia

Assassin's Creed III Remastered

Assassin's Creed IV: Black Flag

Assassin's Creed Odyssey

Assassin's Creed Origins

Assassin's Creed Rogue Remastered

Assassin's Creed Syndicate

Assassin's Creed The Ezio Collection

Assassin's Creed Unity

Assassin's Creed Valhalla

Battleship

Boggle

Child of Light

Family Feud

Far Cry 3 Blood Dragon Classic Edition

Far Cry 3 Classic Edition

Far Cry 4

Far Cry 5

Far Cry 6

Far Cry New Dawn

Far Cry Primal

Fighter Within

For Honor

Grow Up

Hungry Shark World

Immortals Fenyx Rising

Jeopardy!

Monopoly Madness

Monopoly Plus

OddBallers

Rabbids Invasion: The Interactive TV Show

Rabbids: Party of Legends

Rayman Legends

Riders Republic

RISK

Risk: Urban Assault

Scott Pilgrim vs the World: The Game - Complete Edition

Scrabble

Shape Up

South Park: The Fractured but Whole

South Park: The Stick of Truth

Steep

The Crew

The Crew 2

Tom Clancy's Ghost Recon Breakpoint

Tom Clancy's Ghost Recon Wildlands

Tom Clancy's Rainbow Six Extraction

Tom Clancy's The Division

Tom Clancy's The Division 2

Trackmania Turbo

Transference

Trials Fusion

Trials of the Blood Dragon

Trials Rising

Trivial Pursuit Live!

Trivial Pursuit Live! 2

Uno

Watch Dogs: Legion

Watch_Dogs

Watch_Dogs 2

Wheel of Fortune

Zombi

It remains to be seen whether or not we'll get more than the above offering of titles from Ubisoft. The above list ironically doesn't include games like Ghost Recon: Wildlands and Rainbow Six Siege, both of which are already included in Xbox Game Pass. Indeed, it's unclear whether or not Ubisoft+ will be another perk of Xbox Game Pass Ultimate like EA Play, or be separated out entirely as part of its own service. Ubisoft+ on PC offers in-game currency and other perks for some of their service games, in addition to season passes and DLC packs for games like Assassin's Creed: Valhalla.

Ubisoft has had a tough few years, but it's true that some of its titles represent some of the best games on Xbox. Ubisoft also has a range of upcoming Xbox games on the horizon, including new Assassin's Creed games, and new content for The Division 2.

Either way, the way the service seems to be progressing on the back end is fairly indicative to me that we shouldn't have to wait much longer to find out exactly what form Ubisoft+ will take on Xbox Series X|S consoles.