Ubisoft+ for Xbox is potentially right around the corner
New icons depicting Ubisoft+ games have appeared in the Xbox file structure.
What you need to know
- Ubisoft+ was announced for Xbox last year, but we haven't heard much about it since.
- Ubisoft+ is a subscription service that offers access to a range of Ubisoft games like Assassin's Creed and Far Cry on PC.
- The service is also coming to Xbox in some form, but we have no idea exactly when.
- UPDATE: Over 60 games have been found tagged for Ubisoft+ on Xbox.
Over a year ago now, we've known that Microsoft has worked out a deal with Ubisoft to bring the publisher's Ubisoft+ subscription service to Xbox consoles. But where is it?
Ubisoft+ is similar to EA Play and Xbox Game Pass, in that it offers a library of content for a relatively low monthly fee. For $15 a month, you get access to over a hundred Ubisoft titles on PC, in addition to a pool of games playable via the cloud. Ubisoft+ is more similar to Xbox Game Pass in that it offers upcoming Ubisoft games on day one on PC, as opposed to EA Play's vault-like library of older content.
When Ubisoft+ finally comes to Xbox, it's unclear whether or not it will offer the same breadth of content that it offers on PC, or whether it will offer a smaller library of titles like Ubisoft's Classics tier on PlayStation. In any case, this past weekend, I uncovered another scrap of evidence that Ubisoft+ could be imminent for Xbox.
Recently, the Xbox OS was updated with iconography to support Ubisoft+ games. Typically, games on Xbox often signify some of their features with white icons set against a transparent gradient, in the lower left corner of thumbnails. Games that you own as a result of their inclusion in Xbox Game Pass, for example, appear with GAME PASS in a white box in the lower left corner. If they are optimized for Xbox Series X|S consoles, they grab that X|S iconography as seen above.
The Ubisoft+ icons were added to the Xbox OS sometime in the past month or so, and represent an additional step towards the full realization of the service on Xbox.
Full list of Ubisoft+ titles for Xbox (so far)
Indeed, True Achievements recently noticed via its Xbox API access that a range of Ubisoft games was tagged with "Ubisoft+", effectively giving us a glimpse at the first batch of titles slated to hit the service.
According to TA, The full list of titles currently penned in for Ubisoft+ includes:
- Assassin's Creed Chronicles: China
- Assassin's Creed Chronicles: India
- Assassin's Creed Chronicles: Russia
- Assassin's Creed III Remastered
- Assassin's Creed IV: Black Flag
- Assassin's Creed Odyssey
- Assassin's Creed Origins
- Assassin's Creed Rogue Remastered
- Assassin's Creed Syndicate
- Assassin's Creed The Ezio Collection
- Assassin's Creed Unity
- Assassin's Creed Valhalla
- Battleship
- Boggle
- Child of Light
- Family Feud
- Far Cry 3 Blood Dragon Classic Edition
- Far Cry 3 Classic Edition
- Far Cry 4
- Far Cry 5
- Far Cry 6
- Far Cry New Dawn
- Far Cry Primal
- Fighter Within
- For Honor
- Grow Up
- Hungry Shark World
- Immortals Fenyx Rising
- Jeopardy!
- Monopoly Madness
- Monopoly Plus
- OddBallers
- Rabbids Invasion: The Interactive TV Show
- Rabbids: Party of Legends
- Rayman Legends
- Riders Republic
- RISK
- Risk: Urban Assault
- Scott Pilgrim vs the World: The Game - Complete Edition
- Scrabble
- Shape Up
- South Park: The Fractured but Whole
- South Park: The Stick of Truth
- Steep
- The Crew
- The Crew 2
- Tom Clancy's Ghost Recon Breakpoint
- Tom Clancy's Ghost Recon Wildlands
- Tom Clancy's Rainbow Six Extraction
- Tom Clancy's The Division
- Tom Clancy's The Division 2
- Trackmania Turbo
- Transference
- Trials Fusion
- Trials of the Blood Dragon
- Trials Rising
- Trivial Pursuit Live!
- Trivial Pursuit Live! 2
- Uno
- Watch Dogs: Legion
- Watch_Dogs
- Watch_Dogs 2
- Wheel of Fortune
- Zombi
It remains to be seen whether or not we'll get more than the above offering of titles from Ubisoft. The above list ironically doesn't include games like Ghost Recon: Wildlands and Rainbow Six Siege, both of which are already included in Xbox Game Pass. Indeed, it's unclear whether or not Ubisoft+ will be another perk of Xbox Game Pass Ultimate like EA Play, or be separated out entirely as part of its own service. Ubisoft+ on PC offers in-game currency and other perks for some of their service games, in addition to season passes and DLC packs for games like Assassin's Creed: Valhalla.
Ubisoft has had a tough few years, but it's true that some of its titles represent some of the best games on Xbox. Ubisoft also has a range of upcoming Xbox games on the horizon, including new Assassin's Creed games, and new content for The Division 2.
Either way, the way the service seems to be progressing on the back end is fairly indicative to me that we shouldn't have to wait much longer to find out exactly what form Ubisoft+ will take on Xbox Series X|S consoles.
