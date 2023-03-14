Valheim is now available on Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, and Xbox Game Pass

What you need to know

Valheim, a once PC-exclusive survival game based on Norse mythology has just been ported to Xbox consoles today.

It is now available for Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, and Xbox Game Pass.

In addition, the publishers of Valheim have announced that Valheim will feature crossplay support between the Xbox and PC versions and a console controller-friendly control layout for the Xbox ports.

Today, the award-winning and popular survival game, Valheim, has been ported onto Xbox Series X|S and Xbox One. The Xbox console versions are also available, day one on Xbox Game Pass. To celebrate this release, the developers of Valheim, Iron Gates Studios, have unveiled a new trailer introducing Xbox fans to Valheim's brutal and savage world inspired by Norse mythology.

In addition, Iron Gates Studios have announced that the Xbox console versions will feature a new controller layout — ensuring Xbox players who prefer controllers will have an intuitive and comfortable experience playing Valheim. On top of that, the developers have confirmed that Valheim will feature full crossplay support between the Xbox, Steam, and Windows PC versions of the game.

For those not in the know — Valheim is a Viking-themed survival game that was originally released as a Steam Early Access title in 2021 before coming to the Windows PC and PC Game Pass in 2022. Over the years, Valheim has gone on to receive critical acclaim for its addicting gameplay, unique art style, and consistent post-launch developer support — earning it the Best Debut and Audience Choice awards at the Game Developers Choice Awards. It has also grown into an extremely popular game, boasting a community of over 10 million players currently playing.

Valheim is now available for Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S, Xbox One, Xbox Game Pass, Windows PC, Steam Early Access, and PC Game Pass. With such pedigree and popularity as one of the best PC Games, Valheim will no doubt quickly rise through the ranks to become of the best Xbox titles as well.

