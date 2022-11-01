Vampire Survivors, Return to Monkey Island, Pentiment, and more come to Xbox Game Pass in November 2022

What you need to know

A new batch of games will be added to Xbox Game Pass in the first half of November 2022.

The list is very heavy with adventure games including two The Walking Dead titles, Return to Monkey Island, Pentiment, and Somerville.

Football Manager 2023 also launches this month alongside Vampire Survivors jumping from PC to consoles.

Microsoft revealed the lineup of games coming to its Xbox Game Pass service for the first half for the month of November 2022.

The list of new Xbox Game Pass titles kicks off today with three new additions such as the launch of side-scrolling The Legend of Tianding and two of Telltale Games' The Walking Dead adventure series, according to the Xbox Wire (opens in new tab).

The adventure gaming does not stop there with the recently released Return to Monkey Island coming next week, while Obsidian Entertainment's Xbox and PC exclusive Pentiment and Somerville launches on Nov. 15. Somerville is developed by Jumpship, a studio founded by former CEO of Limbo and Inside's Playdead.

The service also delves into sports with two versions of Football Manager 2023, one only for PC and the other for PC, Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S, and the cloud known as Football Manager 2023 Console. The latter was originally called the Xbox Edition.

Here is the full list of Xbox Game Pass titles coming throughout the first half of November 2022:

The Legend of Tianding (Cloud, Console, and PC) - Available starting today

It is the early 20th century, and Taiwan is under the control of Imperial Japan. Play as the legendary outlaw and folk hero Liao Tianding, as you kung-fu fight your way through the colorful streets of Taipei in this sidescrolling beat-em-up.

The Walking Dead: A New Frontier – The Complete Season (PC) - Available starting today

As Javier, a young man determined to find the family taken from him, you meet a young girl who has experienced her own unimaginable loss. Her name is Clementine, and your fates are bound together in a story where every choice you make could be your last.

The Walking Dead: Michonne – The Complete Season (PC) - Available starting today

The Walking Dead: Michonne – A Telltale Miniseries stars the iconic, blade-wielding character from Robert Kirkman’s best-selling comic books. Haunted by her past, and coping with unimaginable loss and regret, the story explores Michonne’s absence between issues #126 and #139 of the comic book.

Ghost Song (Cloud, Console, and PC) – November 3

On the desolate moon of Lorian, a long-dormant Deadsuit awakens from slumber. Journey beneath the surface on an atmospheric 2D adventure of self-discovery, ancient mysteries, and cosmic terror. Explore winding caverns and acquire new abilities to unearth this alien world’s long-buried secrets.

Football Manager 2023 brings you closer to the beautiful game, from the supporters that live and breathe every match to your board, scouts, players and opposition managers. Earn the backing of the fans by outsmarting your rivals and delivering success on the pitch.

Become the best in Football Manager 2023 Console, newly renamed for this season. Formerly titled the Xbox edition, this tailored version of Football Manager zones in on football’s most important areas – the transfer market, the tactics board, and the pitch.

Return to Monkey Island (Cloud, Console, and PC) – November 8

Return to Monkey Island is an unexpected, thrilling return of series creator Ron Gilbert that continues the story of the legendary adventure games The Secret of Monkey Island and Monkey Island 2: LeChuck’s Revenge developed in collaboration with Lucasfilm Games.

Vampire Survivors (Console) – November 10

Jump straight into the action, mow down thousands of night creatures, and survive until dawn! The gothic-horror world of Vampire Survivors will throw relentless hordes of monsters at you: make the right choices, or rely on your skills and favorite weapons to turn the tide and quickly snowball against your enemies.

Pentiment (Cloud, Console, and PC) – November 15

From Obsidian and Xbox Game Studios, step into a living illustrated world inspired by illuminated manuscripts and printed woodcuts in a time when Europe is at a crossroads of great religious and political change. Walk in the footsteps of Andreas Maler, a master artist who finds himself in the middle of murders, scandals, and intrigue in the Bavarian Alps. Choose your backgrounds, impact a changing world, and see the consequences of your decisions in this narrative adventure.

Somerville (Console and PC) – November 15

In the wake of an otherworldly invasion that’s left the world in catastrophe, you must find the means to make your family whole again. Explore a rich and atmospheric world, along with the intimate repercussions of large scale conflict, in a hand-crafted sci-fi narrative experience set across a perilous rural landscape.

Leaving in November

Xbox Game Pass, like other subscription services, will continually add new games each month while others leave the catalog. While Football Manager 2023 will replace last year's version, players can continue playing the other games by buying them at a discount before leaving the service. Here are the games leaving:

Football Manager 2022 - Nov. 8

Football Manager 2022 Xbox Edition - Nov. 8

Art of Rally - Nov. 15

Fae Tactics - Nov. 15

Next Space Rebel - Nov. 15

One Step from Eden - Nov. 15

Supraland - Nov. 15