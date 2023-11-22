Watch the Killer Instinct 10th anniversary stream for details on Xbox Series X|S upgrades and the new balance pass

What you need to know

Killer Instinct is a 2013 fighting game that launched alongside the Xbox One.

Developer Iron Galaxy took over the title in Season 2 after launch, providing balance passes and new characters for years.

Iron Galaxy has a livestream on the game's 10th anniversary detailing Xbox Series X|S upgrades and a balance pass, years after the prior update arrived.

Killer Instinct is coming back!

As shared earlier this year, developer Iron Galaxy is working on a 10th anniversary update for the 2013 Xbox fighting game. This update is coming years after the game's seemingly-final patch, and will include a proper Xbox Series X|S upgrade and a balance pass for the extensive rosters of fighters. You can watch the stream on the Iron Galaxy Twitch channel, which is slated to kick off at 4:00 p.m. ET today.



I'll be covering the stream, updating this article with details as shared by the developers.

To start things off, James Goddard, design director on Killer Instinct at Xbox Game Studios Publishing, showed off the new color scheme for the season, which is meant to hearken back to the days of Killer Instinct Gold through a striking purple and gold theme. You can take a look below:

Going full circle. (Image credit: Xbox Game Studios)

Killer Instinct: Definitive Edition is being replaced by Killer Instinct: Anniversary Edition. This brings a bevy of changes, with Steam getting a free-to-play version of the game just like on Xbox and Windows 10. The free-to-play version will also now rotate characters weekly instead of bi-weekly.

Adam Heart, lead combat designer at Iron Galaxy, added that the team has tweaked the UI, making it look nicer on modern displays since 10 years have passed since it was first released.

Heart also noted that outside of some minor bug fixes, 10 characters (including Sabrewulf, T.J. Combo, Kan-Ra, Riptor, Cinder, Arbiter, and Kilgore) were not adjusted for this balance pass, and have been kept at the same strength.

Launch character Jago has been buffed, seeing a 10% walking speed increase in order to help make him maneuver in fights more efficiently. Glacius' Puddle Punch move has been tweaked, as it's still effective, but a blocking player can then hit him slightly faster, requiring more careful though.

Thunder's follow-up attacks, which used to be possible even a frame before reaching the floor, now have to be committed to a fair bit earlier, with the example given on-stream of the moves not working when falling past Sadira's head. Thunder now moves 20% faster however, increasing the danger posed closing in on an opponent.

Break some faces (Image credit: Xbox Game Studios)

Sadira gets one change, but it's huge: She moves 20% faster, and considering she was already one of the quickest members of the cast, she's now positively zooming around. Orchid gets a buff to her Jaguar, which adds 15 frames of stun and better sets up a foe for being juggled. Meanwhile, her medium slide goes farther faster, reaching almost the point of the heavy slide. Her new heavy slide goes ridiculously far, traveling almost entirely across the screen when fully zoomed-out.

Spooky scary Spinal moves around 20% faster, though the team notes his moveset was solid, so this is just meant to better set him up for attacks. Fulgore has been heavily tweaked, with his Blade Dash far easier to block. To open up his options, Fulgore's cancels have been opened up, meaning players need to think more about attacking a blocking opponent.

Developing...