Windows Central Poll: 75% of you showed interest in Xbox Game Pass family plan

What you need to know

Microsoft began testing its Xbox Game Pass family plan in select regions last week.

The subscription allows up to five people to access Xbox Game Pass Ultimate.

Pricing for the Xbox Game Pass family plan has not been set yet, though sources suggest $25 per month is a possibility.

Over the weekend, over 75% of our polled participants said they would sign up for the Xbox Game Pass family plan.

Microsoft started testing its Xbox Game Pass family plan last week. The plan allows up to five people to access Xbox Game Pass Ultimate and is currently available for Xbox Insiders in Columbia and Ireland. While Microsoft hasn't set the pricing for the subscription yet, it looks like it will save people quite a bit of money in comparison to having multiple Xbox Game Pass Ultimate subs in the same household.

Sources suggest that Microsoft could price the Xbox Game Pass family plan at $25 per month, though that's not set in stone. With the plan in testing and a potential price floating around the web, we wanted to get a gauge of people's interest in the service.

Over the weekend, we ran a two-part poll asking if people plan to sign up for Xbox Game Pass for families and how much they'd be willing to pay for it.

Over 76% of voters said that they will sign up for an Xbox Game Pass family plan.

Some that expressed interest in Xbox Game Pass for families said that their plans would depend on the pricing of the service.

"I will depending on the price its likely a better deal i can get by splitting with my sister my brother in law and dad," said First minister in our Discord thread on the topic.

User Canad-IAN shared similar thoughts. "I said yes and up to $30/month. All my kids have devices of some kind (phone, laptop/PC) and we have a Series X so it would be nice if I'm on the road to be able to play something in my hotel from my phone or laptop and not shutdown my kids if they're playing something at home."

Most polled participants (62%) said they would pay between $20 and $24.99 per month for an Xbox Game Pass family plan. An additional 25% said they'd pay up to $29.99 per month.

It's worth noting that $30 would still be the cheapest way to get a deal on Xbox Game Pass Ultimate for any household with two or more people. For now, we'll have to see what price Microsoft settles on.