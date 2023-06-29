Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty grabs a big update, "Battle of Zhongyuan" DLC for Xbox and PC

What you need to know

Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty, Koei Tecmo's latest soulslike action game, has received its first big DLC expansion called "Battle of Zhongyuan."

This DLC contains a mountain of new content including new missions, new weapons, new enemies, balance changes, bug fixes, and more.

The "Battle of Zhongyuan" is the first of three major DLC expansions coming to Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty during the course of 2023.

Today on June 29, 2023, Koei Tecmo has released the major DLC expansion to Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty, a soulslike action game where you fight demonic beasts and corrupt warriors in a dark reimaging of Romance of the Three Kingdoms and the Later Han Dynasty time period of China.

This DLC pack is called "Battle of Zhongyuan" and will follow the story of Cao Cao's army as they plot to expand their influence across the Zhongyuan region after the anti-Dong Zhuo coalition collapsed.

Not only does the "Battle of Zhongyuan" expansion bring a slew of new content to enjoy, but it also contains a gargantuan amount of balance changes and bug fixes to the base game of Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty.

To access it, you must first purchase the DLC expansion on its own or through Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty's Season Pass, which also came with the Deluxe Edition of the base game. Then you must complete the "Tyrant's Final Banquet" mission during the game's main campaign in order to unlock the mission "Battle of Zhongyuan".

New content

Punch out enemies in Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty with the new Cestus weapon type! (Image credit: Koei Tecmo)

The list of new content within the "Battle of Zhongyuan" DLC includes the following (taken from the official Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty website):

Added the higher difficulty mode “Path of the Soaring Dragon.” These weapons will be available from the beginning of the game After the DLC is applied, players may claim a cestus for free via Deliveries in the Battle Flag menu. Cestuses will be added to reward and dropped item lotteries.

Added the higher difficulty mode “Path of the Soaring Dragon.” Players can unlock this difficulty by conquering a certain number of battlefields under the difficulty “Path of the Rising Dragon.” In “Path of the Soaring Dragon,” it is now possible to obtain equipment with upgrade levels and rarities higher than the current maximum level, and the maximum cap for players’ levels and Morale Ranks will have been increased.

Added new demons and enemies.

Added a new Divine Beast.

Added new weapons, armor, and accessories.

Added set bonuses exclusive to equipment obtainable in “Path of the Rising Dragon.”

Added new accolade rewards.

Added new trophies and achievements.

Added new titles and records.

In addition to content within the "Battle of Zhongyuan" DLC, Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty has recently received tons of free DLC content which includes the following:

Added “NARAKA: BLADEPOINT” collaboration equipment sets “Loyal Drunk” and “Crimson Night.” After applying the update, these items can be claimed via Deliveries in the Battle Flag menu. After these items have been claimed via Deliveries, they may be obtained as possible drop rewards from enemies. The appearance and name of these items will change depending upon the figure type selected in Character Creation.

Made it possible to set 8 Wizardry Spells. This can be done via Set Wizardry Spells. Please refer to “Wizardry Spells” under Tutorial for instructions on how to switch Spells in-game.

Added 10 new Wizardry Spells. Players can use these new spells by obtaining the item Hidden Tomes. These tomes can be obtained as possible drops after defeating bosses on the Path of the Rising Dragon and beyond.

Added the feature “Store Genuine Qi.” Players will be able to use this feature by accessing the Level Up menu upon reaching the maximum level. This allows players to store Genuine Qi so that it will not be lost upon their death.

Added the consumable item Handheld Gong. This item may be obtained as possible drop rewards from some enemies.

Added a new Martial Arts technique Turning Clouds, which can be used with straight sabres, swords, and curbed sabres. This technique will be randomly assigned upon acquiring an applicable weapon.

Added new special effects. These special effects will be randomly assigned to equipment in the same way as existing special effects.

Made changes so that equipment upgrade levels and rarities will now be displayed on the screen when rewards are acquired.

Made changes so that Undistributed Virtues will be displayed in the Level Up menu.

Added a function to display a list of currently owned Jewelry Essence on the Embedment screen in the Blacksmith menu or in the Inventory menu.

Added a function to compare a piece of equipment with another in the Inventory menu.

Made changes so that the remaining and maximum number of uses of the Dragon’s Cure Pot will be displayed in the Inventory menu.

Made it possible to filter the items within the storehouse from the Blacksmith menu.

Added a function to preview the appearance of the item before applying the decoration.

Made changes so that players can set or remove Favorites and Lock on an item with a single button in the Inventory and Blacksmith menus. This is also possible in the Equipment menu. Favorites and Lock can be set or removed separately in the Inventory and Blacksmith menus by pressing the Confirm.

Made changes so that the tutorial videos for Martial Arts are accessible in the Equipment and Inventory menus will switch automatically.

Made it possible for players to browse the upgrade levels and rarities of their companions’ equipment via Companion Details in the Co-op menu.

Added the new filters Bleach Bypass and Glitch to the Photograph menu.

Made it possible for players to check equipment upgrade levels, rarities, and special effects via Battle Sets in the Battle Preparation menu.

Added Display Identification above Enemy Player's Head as an option in the Online Settings within the Settings menu.

Made it possible to pause and resume scrolling texts in the Documents menu.

Applied font color to highlight segments of the text that explains effects and uses of items in the item descriptions.

Gameplay adjustments

Wield the power of a new Divine Beast to destroy your enemies. (Image credit: Koei Tecmo)

The following list contains gameplay balance adjustments that applies to the base game and DLC:

Made changes so that Morale Rank is no longer an activation requirement for Wizardry Spells, but instead acts as a condition that changes the resulting actions of the spell. Wizardry Spells can now be casted regardless of Morale Rank. For Morale Ranks below the level listed for each spell, the following actions occur: Spirit consumption is increased. If the spell would apply a positive effect, it will also incur a negative effect that slows down automatic Spirit recovery while the user is in Low Spirit.

Shortened the startup sequence of deflecting counterattacks when using glaives, spears, staffs, dual swords, dual sabres, or dual halberds.

Increased the range from which players can perform Fatal Strikes while remaining unnoticed by Changgui.

Made changes so that pieces of 5★ equipment obtained as a reward for the number of battlefields conquered will have a random chance to be bestowed with one of the Grace set bonuses.

Made adjustments so that equipment obtained from the accolade reward Chests of Equipment will have a random chance to be bestowed with one of the Grace set bonuses.

Made downward adjustments to the probability of receiving a Grace set bonus for dropped equipment.

Made changes so that the following special effects will be activated just after the player’s Fatal Strike sequence has ended: Regeneration (upon Fatal Strike) Power Gain (upon Fatal Strike) Damage Reduction (upon Fatal Strike) Spirit Fervor (upon Fatal Strike)

Made changes so that at times when players are unable to control their characters during missions, processing of all status effects would stop.

Made changes so that the camera angle adjusts to match the character’s height when they are hit.

Made changes so that players no longer lose Genuine Qi if they die due to damage not directly inflicted by an attack, such as from status effects, falling, or stage gimmicks.

Made it impossible to use the item Willow Branch while jumping.

Made improvements to action synchronization during multiplayer sessions.

Changed the name of the adjustment field for the Black and White filter in the Photograph menu to Contrast.

Made adjustments to the camera movement in the Photograph menu.

Changed the sort order in the Reinforcements menu.

Changed the confirmation message displayed when exiting the Battle Flag Customization and Character Creation menus.

Made changes to the name of the Martial Arts technique Dead Foliage (formerly Falling Leaf in English) in some languages.

Big fixes

The "Battle of Zhongyuan" DLC will have you slay new horrifying and challenging monsters (Image credit: Koei Tecmo)

The following is a list of major of bug fixes for Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty

Fixed crash-prone situations that occurred in certain environments.

Fixed a bug that allowed players to go outside the bounds of the current stage from certain locations in some stages.

Fixed a bug that caused characters to become stuck (in the ground/surrounding objects) in certain locations in some stages, making it impossible for players to progress.

Fixed a bug causing the sky to flicker for a moment when the player rested at Battle Flags in some stages.

Fixed a bug that prevented players from scaling over certain objects in the main battlefield “Centuries of Glory Burned Away” after the game was restarted under certain conditions.

Fixed a bug that caused unnecessary enemy alert sound effects to play under certain conditions in the main battlefield “Centuries of Glory Burned Away.”

Fixed a bug that caused reward item rarities to be lower than they should be in the main battlefield “Village of Calamity” in "Path of the Rising Dragon."

Fixed a bug in the main battlefield “The Way of the Warrior” in “Path of the Rising Dragon” that prevented players from acquiring Dragon Vein Crystals even if those crystals had not yet been acquired.

Fixed a bug in the sub battlefield “Escape from the Capital” in which the follower settings for enemies along the player’s path were incorrect.

Fixed a bug in the sub battlefield “Fate of the Entertainer” in which leaders would not yield appropriate levels of drop rewards after they were defeated.

Fixed a bug in the sub battlefield “The Request of Goddess Luo” in which destroyed terracotta soldiers would respawn after the player interacted with a Battle Flag.

Fixed a bug that caused incorrect actions to be performed despite players pressing the input for Summon Divine Beast/Divine Beast Resolution after successfully deflecting against an enemy’s Critical Blow.

Fixed a bug in which the player’s Martial Arts technique Looming Cloud would not aim toward the enemy when activated.

Fixed a bug that would cause some bosses who were in Spirit Disruption to immediately recover and return to their normal state.

Fixed a bug in which the correct elemental affinity was not set for Bo Cai.

Fixed a bug in which the boss Zhang Liao would perform Critical Blows without consuming Spirit.

Fixed a bug in which unintended Spirit damage would be inflicted when the boss Zhang Liao’s Critical Blows were deflected.

Fixed a bug in which the boss Demonized Liu Bei would perform Critical Blows without consuming Spirit.

Fixed a bug in which the boss Hua Xiong would perform Critical Blows without consuming Spirit.

Fixed a bug in which the player’s Morale Rank would not fall even when they were hit by Hong Jing’s Critical Blow.

Fixed a bug occurring when the player used the Wizardry Spell Poison Bubbles, in which the effects of Unseeable Form would be activated.

Fixed a bug that would sometimes cause the player to remain semi-transparent after the effects of Unseeable Form should have worn off.

Fixed a bug that occurred when using dual weapons to perform a Fatal Strike against an enemy on the edge of a cliff, in which the action sequence of the attack would cause the player to fall to their death.

Fixed a bug in which elemental damage was not reduced when guarding immediately after deflecting.

Fixed a bug preventing certain sounds from playing in THEATER.

Fixed a bug preventing icons from being displayed during loading in THEATER.

Fixed a bug in which the amount of HP recovered as a result of the special effect HP Restoration from Melee Attack Damage did not appropriately correspond to the amount of damage inflicted.

Fixed a bug that would prevent some cutscenes from appearing on the list in the THEATER menu after downloading cross save management data.

Fixed a bug that occurred when selecting saved data displayed in cross save management uploads/downloads, in which incorrect saved data would be selected instead under certain conditions.

Fixed a bug that prevented icons indicating newly obtained items from being displayed under certain conditions in the Equipment and Inventory menus.

Fixed a bug in which enemies’ Spirit gauge during Spirit Disruption would sometimes be displayed incorrectly during online multiplayer sessions.

Fixed a bug that applied the Ink Painting filter to the screen when exiting the Photograph menu under certain conditions.

Fixed a bug occurring after dropping an item from the Inventory menu, in which players would sometimes become unable to close the menu and progress.

Fixed a bug in which the enemy’s detection meter would sometimes not be displayed under certain conditions.

Fixed a bug in which enemies would sometimes not respawn in their set positions after players interacted with a Battle Flag.

Fixed a bug that caused death and mission failure after completing the mission, if the player falls from a cliff, etc., and then gets hit by an enemy.

Fixed a bug that would sometimes cause the game to crash after companions retreated from battle.

Fixed a bug that caused the aimpoint to go out of the camera frame if the player moved the aimpoint while zooming and aiming a throwing weapon.

Fixed a bug in which performing the Divine Beast Resonation for Baihu would occasionally activate Summon Divine Beast instead.

Fixed a glitch in which an enemy’s dead body would get stuck in midair if they had died by falling from higher ground.

Fixed a bug in which moving the mouse during tutorial videos would cause the game camera to move.

Fixed a bug that would sometimes cause NPCs’ eyes to glow red after the player lowered their Morale Rank limit by utilizing Inner Discipline at a Battle Flag during a mission.

Fixed a bug that would occasionally cause characters’ positions to shift significantly after the player changed weapons in the Equipment menu.

Fixed a bug that would sometimes prevent companions from participating in boss battles.

Fixed a bug that would inflict the opponent with the hit effects of Molten Calamity Thorn even when the user did not successfully land the attack.

Fixed a bug in which equipping a weapon enchanted with elemental effects and then performing an Aerial skill would manifest the hit effects of that particular element upon stomping on an enemy.

Fixed a bug that would sometimes occur after using the item Genuine Qi Crystal, in which the interface displayed an incorrect amount of Genuine Qi obtained instead of what was actually obtained.

Fixed a bug that would sometimes allow nearby enemies to attack while the player was interacting with Battle Flags in the main battlefield “Decisive Battle of Guandu.”

Fixed a bug which made it possible for the player to impractically encourage a companion who is about to retreat from battle after they had been defeated and failed to receive aid.

Fixed a bug in which enemies would sometimes not react to the player if they retained their Battle Flag progress and started a sub mission that had already been completed once.

Fixed a bug that reset Inner Discipline settings if the player had enabled Inner Discipline during a mission, returned to the title screen without interacting with a Battle Flag, and then returned to the same mission from CONTINUE.

Fixed a bug allowing players in Recruit and Co-op sessions to obtain Titles that included the condition “Recruit and co-op not permitted.”

Fixed a bug causing the camera to focus on the forehead when the Cheek Bulge or Cheek Position options were selected in Character Creation.

Fixed a bug that would sometimes cause the Face Shape settings in Character Creation to be displayed incorrectly when decorations were applied on equipments.

Fixed a bug that would include the hashtag #Wolong_Code even when sharing screenshots unrelated to Character Creation Codes.

Fixed a bug occurring when using Martial Arts that continuously consume Spirit while players hold the input, in which the Spirit consumption speed differed depending on the player’s selected frame rate.

Fixed other minor bugs.

Bug fixes specifically for the PlayStation, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One Versions versions

Reduced rendering time.

Bug fixes specifically for the Steam and Microsoft Windows Store versions

Fixed a bug that would sometimes prevent the game from launching when using certain driver versions for NVIDIA GPUs.

Fixed a bug that would sometimes cause shadows to flicker in stages when certain resolutions and graphics settings were selected.

Fixed a bug that would sometimes cause reflections on the water’s surface to flicker when DLSS was enabled.

Fixed a bug that prevented some mouse operations from working properly in the Control Settings section of the Settings menu.

Fixed a bug that would prevent some of Zhang Bao’s Critical Blows from hitting the player when the game was running at 120FPS.

Fixed a bug that would sometimes cause the game to crash when defeating Dong Zhuo while the player is inflicted with Poison.

Are you ready to return to the battlefield?

#LiesofP X #WoLongFallenDynasty‘Lies of P’ and ‘Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty’ join forces in an unprecedented collaboration! We will be announcing more details sooooon!#WoLong #LiesofP pic.twitter.com/SCHR5KZeJ6June 19, 2023 See more

We at Windows Central reviewed Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty and highly praised it for being not only one of the finest actions Koei Tecmo has ever produced but also one of the best games released on Xbox consoles and Xbox Game Pass.

With "Battle of Zhongyuan's" large quantity of gameplay additions and changes, now is the perfect to dive headfirst into the thrilling and deadly world of Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty. Especially since this game is going to receive two more DLC expansions in September and December 2023, and have a collaboration with the upcoming Xbox title, Lies of P,