Xbox Game Pass Ultimate subscribers can try Paramount Plus for free, just in time for the second season of the Halo TV series

The second season of Halo The Series is set to premiere on Feb. 8, 2024, exclusively on Paramount+.

From now through April 7, Xbox Game Pass Ultimate subscribers can claim one free month of Paramount+.

After being claimed, the offer can be redeemed through May 10, 2024.

The offer is limited to anyone that hasn't been subscribed to Paramount+ before.

As a new season of Master Chief and company on TV arrives, there's a great offer for new viewers.

As shared via Xbox Wire on Wednesday, Xbox Game Pass Ultimate subscribers can grab a free trial for 30 days of Paramount+, which is the exclusive place to watch Halo The Series' second season on streaming. This offer is open through April 7, 2024. Once redeemed, the free trial for Paramount+ can be redeemed through May 10, 2024.

It's also worth noting that this offer is only open to Xbox Game Pass Ultimate subscribers that have never been subscribed to Paramount+ before. Episodes one and two of Halo The Series season 2 are set to premiere on Feb. 8, 2024. After that, new episodes will be arriving on a weekly basis.

Halo The Series is off to a strong start in season 2

Ackerson and Halsey in Halo The Series. (Image credit: Paramount+)

Reviews are out for the first couple of episodes of Halo The Series season 2, and things are positive so far. At the time I'm writing this, it's sitting at 92% on Rotten Tomatoes. I got to see early screeners for the first two episodes, and you can read my reviews of Episode 1 and Episode 2 right now. I enjoyed both, especially the opening episode, which brings a fantastic addition to the cast with Joseph Morgan as James Ackerson of ONI.

Analysis: A great deal for anyone skeptical

While I've made no bones of the fact I enjoyed the first season of Halo The Series a lot more than some others did, it was definitely flawed. Anyone who wants to see how the second season is improving should definitely take advantage of this offer. 30 days is enough to easily watch the majority of the new season, at which point a decision can be made to continue subscribing or not.

As a fun to look forward to, I've also got an interview coming soon with a number of the cast and crew, though this interview will have spoilers for the first two episodes of season 2.