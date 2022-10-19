Xbox Insider update brings capture improvements with better Xbox DVR performance and more

What you need to know

A new update preview is available for Alpha ring members of the Xbox Insider program.

This update brings a host of improvements to Xbox DVR with a new app called Captures.

This dedicated app allows editing saved captures with improved performance, as well as the ability to store captures on an external drive.

There's great news for any Xbox users that have wished for better experiences capturing and saving screenshots and gameplay clips, as well as anyone that wants slightly more straightforward Discord voice call integration.

Microsoft shared on Wednesday via Xbox Wire (opens in new tab) that a new update preview is now available for Alpha ring members of the Xbox Insider program. This update is focused on improving screenshot and gameplay captures, with a new dedicated Captures app for editing saved captures. According to Microsoft, this app boasts improved performance, as well as the ability to store saved captures on an external drive.

Many Xbox players have been outspoken about needing Xbox DVR needing improvements, with requests for these improvements being some of the loudest when Windows Central has polled its readers on what Xbox platform features need improvement. Some of the issues reported by Xbox users with Xbox DVR include slow performance, limited editing options, crashes when trying to trim gameplay clips, and other problems.

This update preview also improves the experience of using Discord on Xbox, allowing players to join a voice channel directly from their console without needing to use the Discord app on a phone. This also comes with a Discord voice server browser, and in order to use it, players will be asked to link their Discord and Xbox accounts if the two have not already been linked. Players will still need to use the app with a phone in order to join a direct Discord call though.