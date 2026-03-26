Xbox is getting one of the best Steam games from 2024 — and it's free
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By Michael Hoglund published
One of my favorite games from 2024 is getting a console release, and I can't wait to jump back in from my bedroom setup!
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One of my favorite games from 2024 is getting a console release, and I can't wait to jump back in from my bedroom setup!