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Kaatri the Warlock is preparing to fight a tentacled monster known as a 'Death Kiss'.

Gamescom 2026 Opening Night Live was packed with non-stop gameplay trailers. One of the longest was an extended gameplay reveal for Warlock: Dungeons & Dragons, set to launch in 2027 for Xbox Series X|S (with Xbox Play Anywhere support), PlayStation 5, and PC via Steam and the Epic Games Store.

This upcoming action-RPG is, as you might expect, set in the Dungeons & Dragons universe. After watching this intriguing trailer, it's shaping up to be the biggest AAA video game adaptation of the franchise since Baldur's Gate 3.

Warlock: Dungeons & Dragons - Official Gameplay Reveal - YouTube Watch On

Warlock: Dungeons & Dragons has you assume the role of Kaatri, a Warlock who made a dark pact with an ancient witch named Tasha to gain the power to find someone precious to her that she lost.

To accomplish her mission, Kaatri must feed on raw magic throughout the forgotten realms, discover and master forbidden spells, rituals, and weapons, and battle her way through hordes of monsters infesting the Mists of Darkon.

As seen in the trailer, you will have a ton of magic spells at your disposal, and you will decide which ones are best employed for exploration, puzzle solving, and combat.

Windows Central's take

Kaatri the Warlock battling a zombie ogre. (Image credit: Wizards of the Coast)

As someone who spent many years playing the Dungeons & Dragons tabletop RPG, Warlock: Dungeons & Dragons is looking promising even in its early stages of development.

Most of the iconic spells of the Warlock's kits from the tabletop RPG have been faithfully recreated in this game, from the laser-spewing Eldritch Blast, the telekinetic Mage Hand, and the shadowy Tentacle of the Deeps, to name a few.

It even shows a sequence where the player is casting a ritual to summon rain by sacrificing rare materials to make the environment and enemies more susceptible to lightning attacks.

If the developers can polish up its graphics and performance, and show off more insane spells from the Warlock's kit, this could be a great game for action-RPG and D&D fans alike, especially for those who like playing games on the go on the Xbox Ally since this game is getting Xbox Play Anywhere support.

Games getting Xbox Play Anywhere support seem to be happening more often these days, as twelve games shown at the Gamescom 2026 Opening Night Live event are receiving it (as confirmed by IdleSloth at X), including The Witcher 3, which is getting a free remaster upgrade.

Either way, we'll keep an eye out for future developments on Warlock: Dungeons & Dragons to see if the final product's performance earns the Xbox Play Anywhere blessing.

Embrace the dark powers of a Warlock Warlock: Dungeons & Dragons (Xbox): at xbox.com

Forge a dark pact with an ancient witch and carve a bloody path battling evil monsters throughout the Forgotten Realms to find your lost precious one in Warlock: Dungeons & Dragons.



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