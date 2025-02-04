Xbox's Age of Empires 2 and Age of Mythology: Retold are coming to PlayStation 5

More Xbox games are headed over to new platforms. This time, it's two legendary real-time strategy games, Age of Empires 2: Definitive Edition and Age of Mythology: Retold, which are coming to PlayStation 5 at some point in Spring and in March 2025, respectively, as shared by Xbox on Tuesday.

Naturally, these games will support full cross-play between Xbox, Windows PC, and PlayStation 5 players, with new updates arriving simultaneously across all platforms. Age of Mythology: Retold players on PlayStation will also be able to buy the upcoming expansion, Immortal Pillars, which is adding a reinvented version of the Chinese faction.

Age of Empires and its popular spinoff Age of Mythology are shepherded by World's Edge, a team under Xbox Game Studios that works to partner with other developers in remaking older games while also developing new titles in the storied franchise. Over the past few years, the teams have launched Definitive Editions of Age of Empires, Age of Empires 2, and Age of Empires 3, as well as crafting Age of Empires 4 and ambitiously remaking Age of Mythology.

In my review of Age of Mythology: Retold, I wrote that it "...succeeds at not only being a wonderful remake but also moving the series forward, laying the foundation for years of expansions and updates. I'm looking forward to putting dozens and dozens of more hours into Age of Mythology: Retold, as well as eagerly awaiting the new Pantheons that'll be coming in the months ahead."

Xbox games are moving over to other platforms in force

Forza Horizon 5 is coming to PlayStation 5 at some point this spring. (Image credit: Xbox Game Studios)

This news comes shortly after Xbox recently confirmed that Playground Games' Forza Horizon 5 would be launching on PlayStation 5 at some point in Spring 2025. A PlayStation 5 port of Bethesda Softworks and MachineGames' Indiana Jones and the Great Circle is also on the way, with a planned release date of some point in the first half of this year.

Xbox is continuing to expand its reach, bringing games across PlayStation and Nintendo platforms as the platform holder focuses on expanding its profit margins. Many of the upcoming titles in the Xbox first-party lineup are coming to PlayStation 5 on day one, including id Software's DOOM: The Dark Ages.

Microsoft Gaming CEO Phil Spenccer has noted he wants to continue innovating in hardware, and believes that moving forward, said innovation should be the reason players to choose to pick up Xbox hardware instead of something else.

