Age of Mythology: Retold Immortal Pillars expansion arrives in March, bringing Chinese myth to Xbox and PC

Age of Mythology: Retold's first big expansion, Immortal Pillars, now has a release date, and it's set to arrive on March 4, 2025. This coincides with the launch of Age of Mythology: Retold on PlayStation 5, allowing PlayStation players to join in with Xbox and PC users in wielding godlike powers.

Immortal Pillars adds a reimagined version of the Chinese faction, with the Major Gods Fuxi, Nüwa, and Sennong allowing players to lead a new empire into battle. These gods come alongside new Myth units like the Qilin, as well as Chinese soldiers including the iconic Chu Ko Nu crossbowmen. Minor Gods like Chiyou and Zhurong expand the arsenal of God Powers, letting players empower their troops with lightning or scorch the battlefield with fire. You can check out the latest trailer for the Immortal Pillars expansion below:

Immortal Pillars is also adding a new nine-chapter campaign that's focused on the Chinese faction, giving players a way to familiarize themselves with the new units and God powers before hopping into multiplayer.

Age of Mythology: Retold Immortal Pillars is $20 USD, and it's included in the Premium Edition of the game at no extra cost, as is the second planned expansion for the game. Anyone playing on Xbox or PC through Xbox Game Pass can also buy the Premium Upgrade to access both expansions.

Not much is known about the second planned expansion, though it feels safe to assume that it will be introducing a completely new pantheon into the existing mix.

Age of Empires expands with new platforms and factions

In addition to Age of Mythology's PlayStation 5 port, many of the other Age of Empires games have new content on the way. Age of Empires 2: Definitive Edition is also coming to PlayStation 5, though there's no release date outside of a vague "Spring" window for now. This port of the game will also coincide with a new DLC pack.

Finally, Age of Empires 4 is also continuing to grow. While the development team at World's Edge previously confirmed that a new expansion would be arriving this year, we now know that two DLC packs will be launching for the game across 2025. The first DLC is called Knights of Cross and Rose, and it's launching this Spring, with the Age of Empires teams promising to share more soon.

Age of Mythology: Retold is currently available on Xbox Series X|S and Windows PC, and is launching on PlayStation 5 in March 2025. Like all Xbox first-party games, it's also available in Xbox Game Pass Ultimate and PC Game Pass.