'Age of Empires 4' announces new DLC coming soon, as it celebrates its 3rd anniversary

What you need to know

World's Edge, one of the co-developers of Age of Empires 4 has announced that new DLC content will be coming to the game in 2025 to celebrate the game's three-year anniversary.

It is currently unclear what this DLC will entail but we do know that it will be the first major DLC content the game has had since 'The Sultan Ascend' expansion, which was released on November 14, 2023.

Age of Empires 4 is available to purchase on PC, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X|S. It is also available to download and play for free on all aforementioned platforms and xCloud via Xbox Game Pass.

On October 28, 2024, World's Edge, the co-developer for Age of Empires 4, the latest installment in the long-running, legendary real-time strategy franchise, has celebrated the game's 3rd anniversary since it was released on PC in 2021. To honor the occasion, World's Edge has announced on X that they have begun work on new DLC content for Age of Empires 4 that will be released sometime during 2025.

Happy 3-Year Anniversary to #AgeOfEmpiresIV! 🎉A huge thank you to our incredible community for joining us on this epic journey from launch to a new DLC in 2025! Let's take a moment to reflect on our beginnings and get excited for what’s to come! pic.twitter.com/IweeytAsoOOctober 28, 2024

World's Edge has not divulged details at this time regarding what kind of DLC it is making. However, it is highly probable that it will be another DLC expansion much like Age of Empires 4's free One-Year Anniversary DLC update which was released in 2022, and its paid 'The Sultan's Ascend' DLC expansion which was released on November 14, 2023.

We'll likely hear more concrete news from World's Edge or the game's publisher Xbox Game Studios about this DLC content for Age of Empires 4 in 2025 or even before 2024 closes out, so we will keep an eye out and let you know when that happens.

🎃The best early Black Friday deals🦃

New ways to wage war coming soon in 2025

Age of Empires IV - Official Launch Trailer - YouTube Watch On

The Age of Empires series has made a big comeback in recent years. Age of Empires 4 has wowed players with its refined take on the RTS genre, Age of Empires 2: Definitive Edition is still receiving plenty of major DLC content updates such as the upcoming 'Chronicles: Battle for Greece' expansion, and the underrated classic spin-off, Age of Mythology, has been expertly remade with Age of Mythology: Retold.

Aside from getting cross-play support between PC and Xbox, Age of Empires 4 had been admittingly hungry for major DLC content during 2024 as the game only received balance updates and temporary seasonal events after the release of 'The Sultan's Ascend' expansion. Hopefully, that will change come 2025 when the World's Edge releases the next batch of major DLC content for Age of Empires 4 and revitalizes one of the best PC games and best Xbox Games in the franchise.

Age of Empires is available to purchase on Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, and PC via Windows and Steam. It is also available to download on Xbox Cloud Pass, PC Game Pass, and Xbox Cloud Gaming for Xbox Game Pass Ultimate subscribers.

Xbox Series X 1TB Digital Edition | $449.99 at Amazon The Xbox Series X Digital Edition ditches the disc drive to give you $50 in additional savings. The white console is otherwise largely unchanged, save for a new CPU process that should boost power efficiency slightly. See at: Amazon



