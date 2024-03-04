You can actually buy this limited-edition SpongeBob Xbox Series X, but you'll only have one chance

What you need to know

We've seen many versions of the Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S consoles, but the vast majority of them were never available for regular consumers to buy.

The only exception was the Halo Infinite Special Edition of the Xbox Series X, available around the game's launch.

On Monday, Xbox, Nickelodeon, and Best Buy announced a partnership to sell a Nickelodeon All-Star Brawl 2 Special Edition bundle to interested players exclusively through the Best Buy Mobile app.

Yes, it's a limited-edition Xbox Series X that's actually available to buy, and turns SpongeBob into a high-powered gaming console alongside a custom, collage-like controller.

The Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S duo of current-gen consoles have been wonderful for millions of players, but they're undeniably boring in their perpetual black and white colorways. Players have been clamoring for more special and limited edition versions of the consoles, but almost every single one that has appeared were bespoke units made for extremely limited giveaways or events. Well, until today, that is; Xbox has announced a new limited-edition Xbox Series X, and you'll actually be able to buy it (maybe).

Announced via Xbox Wire, the Xbox Series X — Nickelodeon All-Star Brawl 2 Special Edition Bundle was designed via collaboration between Xbox, Nickelodeon, Best Buy, Paramount Game Studios, and GameMill. It transforms the rectangular console into one of the most iconic characters in all of animated cartoons... Who also happens to be square by nature. The Xbox Series X looks dashing as SpongeBob, but the Xbox Wireless Controller is custom, too, showing off several legendary SpongeBob characters in a colorful collage.

It's a fun console that perfectly matches the Xbox Series X design, but it'll be a limited drop. (Image credit: Xbox)

It's honestly a very fitting limited-edition console, and will include a copy of Nickelodeon All-Star Brawl 2, the follow-up (and much improved) cross-universe multiplayer fighting game to the first Nickelodeon All-Star Brawl. That means you'll be able to deck it out as SpongeBob on your SpongeBob console. How fun. Unfortunately, while you can buy this console, most people probably won't be able to.

The Xbox Series X — Nickelodeon All-Star Brawl 2 Special Edition Bundle will only be available in very limited quantities in the United States of America via Best Buy Drops, which in turn are only available via the Best Buy mobile app on Android and iOS. If you want this bundle (I get it, I want it, too), then download the app, turn on notifications, set aside $699, and prepare to blitz through the buying process at 8:00 a.m. PT / 11:00 a.m. ET on Thursday, Mar. 7, 2024. It's not clear exactly how many consoles will be available to purchase, but I can't expect it's a lot.

Alternatively, you can stick with the existing and widely available Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S consoles, and enjoy some of the best Xbox games without scrambling to pick up a special edition. Nickelodeon All-Star Brawl 2 is also on sale for just $24.99 at Microsoft Store (Xbox) right now, letting you enjoy a SpongeBob-ified experience without the dedicated hardware. If you do want the limited-edition Xbox Series X, though, you'll need to act fast when it goes live later this week.