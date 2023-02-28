You can now explore Cyberpunk 2077's Night City on Steam Deck

What you need to know

Cyberpunk 2077 has led a complicated life since the sci-fi RPG's 2020 release date.

However, the game has vastly improved over time, and it's now coming to a new platform.

On Tuesday, CD PROJEKT RED announced that Cyberpunk 2077 is now Steam Deck Verified.

That means the game is guaranteed to be compatible with Valve's popular Steam Deck handheld gaming PC.

Cyberpunk 2077 has understandably suffered under the weight of controversy since its release, but the ambitious sci-fi RPG from The Witcher studio CD PROJEKT RED has evolved by leaps and bounds in the last few years. On Tuesday, the CP2077 team announced that the game is now Steam Deck Verified, meaning it's now fully compatible with a new, handheld platform.

Can't get enough of Night City? Wish you could take it with you, wherever you go? Well now you can, because #Cyberpunk2077 has been Verified for #Steam Deck Compatibility!If you already have a copy of the game in your Steam Library then it's ready to run on your Steam Deck. pic.twitter.com/sG7r3opJZ9February 28, 2023 See more

The Steam Deck is theoretically capable of running countless PC games across various storefronts, but only Steam itself offers a tested library of compatible titles for this surprisingly powerful handheld. Two years ago, Cyberpunk 2077 running well on this level of hardware would've been impossible, but the game is now Steam Deck Verified. The timing is perfect, as the Cyberpunk 2077: Phantom Liberty expansion is arriving later this year.

With massive performance and graphics improvements, endless quality-of-life enhancements, and brand-new content all being featured additions of past Cyberpunk 2077 updates, the open-world RPG can now stand among the best Steam Deck games available on the handheld. Another notable, recent addition to the Steam Deck Verified library is Hi-Fi RUSH, the intense rhythm brawler from Tango Gameworks and Xbox Game Studios.

The Steam Deck continues to be an excellent device for PC gamers that like to keep moving, and its library of tested games continues to expand at an exciting pace. If you're considering a Steam Deck or already have one in hand, it's easy to further improve the experience with any of the best Steam Deck accessories, ranging from all-inclusive docks to best-in-class peripherals.