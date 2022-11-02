Best RAM for Intel Core i5-13600K 2022
Upgrade your 13th Gen Intel Core i5 with these RAM kits.
The Intel Core i5-13600K is a fantastic mid-tier processor that's actually now the entry point for 13th Gen Intel CPUs. With 14 cores and 20 threads, it packs more than enough power to handle more demanding software and games. Pair it up with some speedy DDR4 or DDR5 RAM and you'll have a compelling PC build. Here's what we'd recommend.
Best RAM for Intel Core i5-13600K
Best DDR5 RAM
GeIL was among the first manufacturers to bring DDR5 modules to the market and the Polaris RGB Sync DDR5-5200 is a good place to start with an Intel PC build. You've got a good price, a clean look, RGB highlights, and considerable performance improvements over DDR4. This kit has dual 16GB DDR5-5200 sticks for 32GB total.
Best DDR4 RAM
Corsair's Vengeance DDR4 RAM is trusted by countless PC owners for a good reason; it's incredibly reliable. It's also incredibly affordable. This is the best bang for your buck if you're wanting to use DDR4 instead of DDR5.
Fancy DDR4 RAM
G.SKILL makes some of the best-looking RAM modules out there. Even its Trident Z RGB range is full of stunning kits and this DDR4-3600 bundle is a fine example. It's not the fastest DDR4 RAM out there, but it does have a CL18 latency rating and 16GB of capacity.
Performance DDR5 RAM
Care less about extra RGB lighting and just want some reliable DDR5 RAM to match the black interior of your PC case? XPG's kit includes two 16GB sticks for 32GB total. It has DDR5-5200MHz speeds and CL38 latency for excellent next-gen performance, and it's priced competitively.
Best value DDR4
This Patriot Viper Steel kit includes dual 8GB DDR4-3200 sticks with XMP profile for overclocking. It's super affordable and it looks great thanks to a red metal heat-spreader along the top. If you're looking to build on the cheap, this is a great way to go.
Vengeance in DDR5
Corsair's Vengeance RAM is some of the most popular out there, and it's now available in DDR5. This kit has two 16GB sticks for 32GB total of DDR5-4800MHz with CL40 timing. Its black shroud is perfect for anyone who prefers to not have their PC light up like a beacon, and it comes with a lifetime warranty.
Choosing the best RAM
Picking the absolute best RAM for any processor requires one to understand what that CPU supports. 13th Gen processors, including the Intel Core i5-13600K, support DDR4 RAM up to speeds of 3200MT/s or DDR5 RAM at up to 5600MT/s, though using XMP can overclock RAM modules with even faster results.
If you're after the absolute best performance for your PC, you'll want to consider the best DDR5 RAM. You shouldn't notice too much of a difference to DDR4, at least in real-world results, especially when a capable GPU is used. The price of DDR5 continues to drop, but you can find some excellent deals on older DDR4.
Rich Edmonds is Senior Editor of PC hardware at Windows Central, covering everything related to PC components and NAS. He's been involved in technology for more than a decade and knows a thing or two about the magic inside a PC chassis. You can follow him over on Twitter at @RichEdmonds.
Get the best of Windows Central in in your inbox, every day!
Thank you for signing up to Windows Central. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.