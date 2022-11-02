Best RAM for Intel Core i5-13600K 2022

The Intel Core i5-13600K is a fantastic mid-tier processor that's actually now the entry point for 13th Gen Intel CPUs. With 14 cores and 20 threads, it packs more than enough power to handle more demanding software and games. Pair it up with some speedy DDR4 or DDR5 RAM and you'll have a compelling PC build. Here's what we'd recommend.

Best RAM for Intel Core i5-13600K

Choosing the best RAM

Picking the absolute best RAM for any processor requires one to understand what that CPU supports. 13th Gen processors, including the Intel Core i5-13600K, support DDR4 RAM up to speeds of 3200MT/s or DDR5 RAM at up to 5600MT/s, though using XMP can overclock RAM modules with even faster results.

If you're after the absolute best performance for your PC, you'll want to consider the best DDR5 RAM. You shouldn't notice too much of a difference to DDR4, at least in real-world results, especially when a capable GPU is used. The price of DDR5 continues to drop, but you can find some excellent deals on older DDR4.