Best motherboard for Intel Core i5-13600K 2022

If you're planning to build a new PC around Intel's 13th Gen i5-13600K processor, you'll hear no complaints from us. The Raptor Lake CPU comes in cheaper than its primary AMD Ryzen competitor and is arguably the best all-rounder for the mid-range category, supporting both DDR4 and DDR5 memory speeds. Your motherboard options range from the balanced Z690 chipset to cutting-edge Z790 variants, and even a B660 board suits a budget spec.

Choosing the best motherboard for Intel Core i5-13600K

Why you can trust Windows Central Our expert reviewers spend hours testing and comparing products and services so you can choose the best for you. Find out more about how we test.

Building a PC around the fantastic 13th Gen i5-13600K CPU gives you a wide range of options, from a budget-conscious mid-range rig to an enthusiast-level powerhouse. The MSI MPG Z690 Carbon Wi-Fi sits comfortably in the middle of almost every category with a reasonable asking price south of $400.

The Raptor Lake processor also supports modern motherboards like the Gigabyte Z790 AORUS Elite AX, touting the latest chipset alongside DDR5 RAM support for a similar price. Of course, you can push the boat out with a more extreme pick like the ASUS ROG Maximus Z790 Hero, which competes with some of the best motherboards if you can afford it.