Best Intel LGA 1700 motherboards 2022

Getting the best performance from the latest 12th Gen Intel Core processors means you need the best Intel LGA 1700 motherboard. Our roundup of Z690 chipset boards has the best selection for your Alder Lake CPU, from money-saving budget options to high-end premium performance and a mixture of RAM support.

Choosing the best Intel LGA 1700 motherboard

Building a new computer to take advantage of the latest generation of Intel processors begins with the motherboard. Alder Lake chips get along just fine with any of our Z690 boards, with our review of the MSI MPG Z690 Carbon Wi-Fi proving it to be the best overall choice. If you don't mind dropping the wireless tech a touch from Wi-Fi 6E to Wi-Fi 6, then the Gigabyte Z690 AORUS Pro is a fantastic alternative with minor changes to the feature set.

If you want to push your rig to its limits, then the ASUS ROG Maximus Z690 Formula is one of the best motherboards available, ready for almost anything you throw at it. If you don't plan to overclock your Alder Lake CPU, then the Formula is overkill, so best to leave this one to the enthusiasts. Mini-ITX builds have a great option in the ASUS ROG STRIX Z690-I Gaming Wi-Fi, keeping things compact without sacrificing features.