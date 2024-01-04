Best motherboards for the Intel Core i9-14900K

Intel's latest flagship gaming CPU, the Core i9-14900K, is quite the performer. It might not be that much faster than last year's Core i9-13900K, but if you want the fastest CPU on the market for gaming and content creation, then it could be worth the investment to you.

To get the maximum performance out of it, you will want to pair it with the best hardware around. Below are a number of motherboards that can do that no problem, as well as having all of the I/O and features you need or could want.

Choosing the best motherboard for the Intel Core i9-14900K

Many of the motherboards here are quite pricey to say the least, but you can use just about any Z790 motherboard. That includes the motherboards we chose as part of our i5-14600K and i7-14700K buyers guides. However, if you are going for the 14900K it's likely to not be for the sole purpose of gaming. Whether you're doing overclocking to get the maximum performance, doing intensive and prolonged work or using it for content creation, having the right amount of I/O and storage to cover all your needs can be very important.

As a reminder, this is the last generation of CPU that Intel will be supporting on the LGA 1700 platform, so you won't be able to upgrade past this point if that is important to you. On the flip side it will also be very capable for years to come and if you have the money to spare it really is as good as it gets.