Best motherboards for the Intel Core i7-14700K

The Intel Core i7-14700K is Intel's latest and one of its greatest CPUs that caters to both gamers and content creators looking for excellent performance alongside all of the bells and whistles they need for the complete machine. Whilst the 14700K vs the 13700K from last year may not bring a huge leap in performance, it still offers a bump up in core counts that may be more beneficial for the content creators out there.

Intel stuck with Z790 for the 14th Gen range, so the boards released last year will also work just fine with a BIOS update. However, there are still a new range of boards that have been launched alongside the new CPUs to make it more straightforward and to add a few extra features such as Wi-Fi 7.

Choosing the best motherboard for the Intel Core i7-14700K

The Intel Core i7-14700K is very much like last year's Core i9-13900K in terms of performance and power draw, so does require a motherboard capable of dealing with it. Fortunately, most of the motherboards sold now can deal with this, but some are better optimized than others.

All of the motherboards above are designed to run the 14th Gen out of the box, barring the last one from ASUS, which will need a BIOS update. The hardware though, is perfectly capable of handling anything thrown at it.

There's no need to spend a ton of cash on the higher end boards unless the specific features appeal to you, or you're looking at doing intensive tasks or overclocking. Remember, these boards are obsolete once Intel's 15th Gen arrives with a new socket and chipset. The 14700K however should be lasting you a few years at least anyway.