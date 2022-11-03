Best RAM for Intel Core i7-13700K 2022

Intel's Core i7-13700K is a brilliant processor if a little out of place when viewed alongside the Core i5 and Core i9 chips. Still, if you're looking to pair this processor up with some rapid DDR4 or DDR5 RAM, you've come to the right place! Here's what we'd recommend for this 16-core and 24-thread processor.

Best RAM for Intel Core i7-13700K

Choosing the best RAM

There's no absolute "best" RAM for any CPU since it depends largely on what you plan on using the PC for, whether you require more capacity or faster speeds, and how much budget you have to spare. 13th Gen processors, including the Intel Core i7-13700K, support DDR4 RAM up to speeds of 3200MT/s or DDR5 RAM at up to 5600MT/s, though using XMP can overclock RAM modules with even faster results.

If you're after the absolute best performance for your PC, you'll want to consider the best DDR5 RAM. You shouldn't notice too much of a difference to DDR4, at least in real-world results, especially when a capable GPU is used. The price of DDR5 continues to drop, but you can find some excellent deals on older DDR4. DDR4 does cost less overall, but you'll have the trade-off in using older gen hardware.