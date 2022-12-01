Best motherboard for Intel Core i7-13700K 2022

Advancements from its competitors seem to have reinvigorated Intel for its 13th Gen processors. They're power-hungry but can handle intense workloads, pushing back against the AMD Ryzen 7000 series. The i7-13700K is ideal for a gaming PC, outperforming even the 12th Gen i9-12900K from the previous line with a caveat of pulling over 200W at times.

Building a new rig around a processor with some of the best value for money means finding appropriate parts to match. We've rounded up the best motherboards for Intel Core i7-13700K with alternatives to fit your needs and budget.

Choosing the best motherboard for Intel Core i7-13700K

Our i7-13700K review proved it is the best CPU for PC gaming and primed for overclocking, whether all-out or sticking to a budget. Push for a modern chipset with the ASUS Prime Z790-A variant with onboard Wi-Fi and the best DDR5 RAM for the i7-13700K, and you'll keep things cool with its extended heatsinks. Alternatively, the MSI MPG Z690 Carbon Wi-Fi hits closer to winning an all-around option and still supports both 12th and 13th Gen Intel Core CPUs.

For the enthusiast builder, our ASUS ROG Maximus Z790 Hero review barely scored any negative points outside its eyebrow-raising asking price of $629. Still, it's one of the best motherboards if you can afford it, but the plucky MSI MAG B660M Mortar Wi-Fi DDR4 can handle this 13th Gen Raptor Lake processor if you're on a tight budget.