Best budget B660 motherboards 2022
The B660 chipset can save you cash with a budget gaming motherboard.
Aiming for a mid-range PC can still provide impressive results with the B660 chipset and Intel 12th Gen Alder Lake processors. I always prefer to get the best deal possible, working from the cheapest upwards. To help you build an affordable gaming PC, I've rounded up the best budget B660 motherboards to lay the groundwork for your next build with various form factors and feature sets.
Best overall
Onboard Wi-Fi 6 (802.11ax) and 2.5G LAN for super-fast networking pair with a 12+1+1 power delivery for a fantastic value B660 choice. PCIe 4.0 and Gen4 M.2 sockets provide plentiful expansion options on the B660M Tomahawk.
Best alternative
The Prime B600M-A D4 from ASUS features 2x2 Wi-Fi 6 (802.11ax) and Bluetooth 5.2 for cable-free networking and device management on top 2x M.2 sockets with PCIe 4.0.
Wired variant
Dropping the wireless on this ASUS Prime alternative, you still have a PCIe 4.0 slot for a modern GPU and USB-C 3.2 Gen 2 support next to two M.2 sockets. High-quality heatsinks make for reliable cooling and safe overclocking.
Cheapest option
As cheap as it gets without sacrificing reliability, this B660M DS3H variant drops the Wi-Fi support from our best overall board but keeps the rest. Still touting 2.5G Ethernet makes this a mean choice if you can connect to your network via LAN.
Budget breaker
On the higher end is the TUF B660-PLUS D4, pushing affordability but still a fantastic mATX choice. A PCIe 5.0 slot, PCIe 4.0 for M.2, USB-C 3.2 Gen 2x2, and Thunderbolt 4 support make it a connectivity king.
RGB light show
True gamers need RGB, or so we've heard. The B660M PRO RS supports DDR4 RAM up to 5333MHz overclocked and features an 8-phase VRM. PCIe 4.0 and two M.2 sockets are available for expansion, including M.2 Key-E for Wi-Fi addition.
How do I pick the best budget B660 motherboard?
An appropriate motherboard is a critical foundation for a custom PC, even when you're looking to save some cash. High-quality components are the key to a long, reliable life cycle for new builds. In the B660 chipset range, MSI comes out on top with its MAG B660 Tomahawk Wi-Fi DDR4 board, offering the best features for a fair price. Even better if you don't need Wi-Fi since the cheapest board on our list is an Ethernet-only variant of the fantastic Gigabyte DS3H board.
For those aiming for a fully-fledged build, the TUF Gaming B660M-Plus Wi-Fi D4 is an mATX board from ASUS with plenty of options for storage expansion and modern GPU support via its PCIe 5.0 lane. ASRock even accommodates RGB-loving gamers with its B660M PRO RS, touting a reasonable 8-stage power phase for overclocking. Compared to some of the best motherboards (opens in new tab) available, any of these budget B660 boards will serve you well if you don't mind sticking with previous-generation DDR4 memory (opens in new tab).
Ben is the channel editor for all things tech-related at Windows Central. That includes PCs, the components inside, and any accessory you can connect to a Windows desktop or Xbox console. Not restricted to one platform, he also has a keen interest in Valve's Steam Deck handheld and the Linux-based operating system inside.
