A Snapdragon X Elite mini-PC is on the way, but it's not from Qualcomm

Leaked images of a new mini-PC powered by a Snapdragon X Elite show a device with a similar body to that of the Geekom A8 (shown above).

What you need to know

A leak shows a Snapdragon X Elite-powered mini-PC from Geekom.

The body of that mini-PC looks very similar to that of the Geekom A8/A7, which received high marks from reviewers for design.

There is no word on when the new Geekom mini-PC will launch or how much it will cost.

Qualcomm canceled its Snapdragon X Elite devkit just before launch, so the new Geekom mini-PC would be the first mini-PC with a Snapdragon X Elite.

A new mini-PC powered by a Snapdragon X Elite could be just around the corner. A recent leak by 孤城Hardware shows a mini-PC by Geekom that's powered by a Snapdragon X Elite. Nothing official has been shared at this time, but there's enough there to make some educated guesses.

The mini-PC looks remarkably similar to the Geekom A8 and A7, so much so that I wouldn't be shocked if the Snapdragon X Elite-powered mini-PC was marketed as a variation of the Geekom A8 or A7. Of course, the company could also just have taken inspiration from one of its popular designs and branded the new mini-PC with a completely separate name. The Geekom A8 and A7 received high marks for their "elegant design with aluminum chassis" in our Geekom A8/A7 review, so if the new Snapdragon X Elite-powered mini-PC took notes from the A8/A7, that would be good news.

A new Geekom device would be the first mini-PC with a Snapdragon X Elite processor. (Image credit: 孤城Hardware (leak of Geekom graphic))

As the source of the information is a leaked image, we don't have many details about the new Geekom mini-PC. The device is the world's first Qualcomm-powered mini-PC, according to the image. That's mostly true, since Qualcomm canceled the launch of its Snapdragon X Elite devkit days before the PCs were set to launch. A few lucky people were sent a Snapdragon X Elite devkit and allowed to keep any device received, but it's accurate to say the mini-PC from Qualcomm never launched.

Even if Qualcomm's Snapdragon X Elite devkit was available on shelves right now, Geekom could still claim to be the world's first in some categories. The Geekom device is a real PC meant to be sold to consumers, at least based on the leaked photo. The Snapdragon X Elite devkit was a device built for developers, not a consumer-focused PC. Geekom makes some of the best mini-PCs, so I'm confident the new mini-PC from the company will showcase the Snapdragon X Elite well.

Are Copilot+ PCs only laptops?

Up to this point, all Copilot+ PCs have been laptops, such as the Surface Laptop 7 (shown above). (Image credit: Windows Central)

Several questions remain about the new Geekom mini-PC, such as its price, exact specs, and when it will be available. I'd also like to know if it will be an official Copilot+ PC. Right now, all of the best Copilot+ PCs are laptops or convertible 2-in-1s like the Surface Pro 11. It would be nice to add a mini-PC to that list.

Copilot+ PCs have exclusive features such as Auto Super Resolution and Advanced Windows Studio Effects. Windows Recall, which is testing right now, is on the way to Copilot+ PCs as well. Since Copilot+ PCs have an NPU, they can power AI features within third-party apps. Many creative apps take advantage of the efficiency and power of dedicated NPUs.

RELATED: Best native Windows on Arm apps

Get the Windows Central Newsletter All the latest news, reviews, and guides for Windows and Xbox diehards. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

The Copilot+ PC launch was rocky, but things have gotten better. Now, we'll have to see if companies hop on board with new devices.