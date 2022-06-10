AMD details Ryzen 7000 Zen 4 CPUs, promises a 35% performance improvement over Zen 3

What you need to know

AMD shared details about its upcoming Ryzen 7000 Zen 4 CPUs during a financial analyst presentation this week.

The company's Zen 4 chips will be built on TSMCs 5nm process and will deliver up to 35% better multithreading performance.

Ryzen 7000 CPUs will have IPC and frequency improvements and have up to 125% more memory bandwidth per core as well.

Back at Computex 2020, AMD CEO Lisa Su discussed the company's upcoming Ryzen 7000 CPUs. Few details were shared at the time, but AMD has now revealed more information about its coming chips. The information was shared in a Financial Analyst Day 2022 presentation (via Tom's Hardware).

AMD's Zen 4 processors will be built on TSMCs 5nm process. They'll deliver improvements in IPC, frequency, and memory bandwidth per core. Here's a quick summary of the figures announced:

8-10% instructions per clock increase.

At least 15% single thread performance gain.

Up to 125% memory bandwidth per core.

Greater than 5.5 GHz clock speed.

At least 25% more performance-per-watt.

Overall performance improvement of at least 35%.

To use the Zen 4 processors, new motherboards will be rolled out with support for PCIe 5.0 and DDR5 memory, following Intel with its 12th Gen launch.

AMD said that the Zen 4 CPUs should deliver an 8-10% increase in instructions per clock (IPC) over Zen 3. Single-thread performance is also at least 15% higher than the previous generation. It's worth noting that many were disappointed by the 15% figure when it came out earlier this year. The promised IPC improvements of the Zen 4 processors should lower concerns.

In contrast, multithreading performance is expected to see a much bigger increase of 35%. AMD's 16-core processor with 32 threads, which PCGamer suspects will be called the Ryzen 9 7950X, was said to have 25% better performance-per-watt over the Ryzen 9 5950X. That would be good news, as the older chip earned a perfect score in our Ryzen 9 5950X review.

Assuming AMD delivers on its promised figures, the upcoming Zen 4 processors should be among the best CPUs available.